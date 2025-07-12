An explosion occurred in Dnipro

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
06:07 PM • 106 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
05:25 PM • 9108 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
04:32 PM • 37833 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
02:30 PM • 37811 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 52673 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 185372 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 186014 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 161597 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 106594 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85283 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.3m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of warJuly 12, 09:07 AM • 36414 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attackJuly 12, 09:23 AM • 25100 views
Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forcesJuly 12, 09:33 AM • 23754 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine peopleJuly 12, 09:48 AM • 30440 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro04:47 PM • 12164 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 185316 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 185967 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 174945 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 197183 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 229002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 37749 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 55724 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 60549 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 99873 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 117524 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

An explosion occurred in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11887 views

An explosion occurred in Dnipro, as reported by local media and MP Maksym Buzhanskyi. The incident took place during an announced air raid alert in the region.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro

An explosion occurred in Dnipro, reports UNN with reference to social networks and local media.

"Dnipro, explosion" - MP Maksym Buzhanskyi reported on Telegram.

It should be noted that an air raid alert has been declared in the region.

Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov11.07.25, 15:36 • 161352 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Telegram
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9