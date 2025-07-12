An explosion occurred in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Dnipro, as reported by local media and MP Maksym Buzhanskyi. The incident took place during an announced air raid alert in the region.
An explosion occurred in Dnipro, reports UNN with reference to social networks and local media.
"Dnipro, explosion" - MP Maksym Buzhanskyi reported on Telegram.
It should be noted that an air raid alert has been declared in the region.
