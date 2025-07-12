Bad weather in Kharkiv region: there is a dead person and injured, several settlements are without power, in the regional center cars are "floating" through the streets

Bad weather is raging in Kharkiv and the region - a powerful downpour and squally wind up to 20 m/s. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and local Telegram channels.

Details

According to Syniehubov, Balakliia is currently partially de-energized. Borshchivka and Verbivka are completely de-energized.

Be careful and cautious near trees and power lines. Observe safety rules while outdoors - Syniehubov wrote.

Later, he said that as a result of the bad weather in the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiivska community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, and she died. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Heavy rain, hail, and squally wind gusts caused power poles to fall and damaged house roofs. There are also many fallen trees around the city - the head of the OVA noted.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that lightning struck an electric train. A substation in Kharkiv was also damaged, causing power outages in some areas of the city.

The storm tears down trees and roofs in the city, and water supply has disappeared in some areas of Kharkiv.

"Kharkiv is turning into Venice - cars are floating through the city streets," one of the posts says.

Recall

Earlier, in the Kyiv region, due to a storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain, more than 57 thousand customers were de-energized in six communities.

Also, a strong thunderstorm and squally wind caused trees to fall in Cherkasy, complicating traffic. In the Zolotoniska community, the storm damaged roofs and broke power lines, leaving all villages without electricity.

