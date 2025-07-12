In Okhmatdyt, under the sounds of explosions, the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old child was performed: three lives were saved

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
06:07 PM • 56 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
05:25 PM • 8980 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
04:32 PM • 37757 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
02:30 PM • 37755 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 52640 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 185324 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 185971 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 161596 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 106594 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85282 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.3m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of warJuly 12, 09:07 AM • 36414 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attackJuly 12, 09:23 AM • 25100 views
Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forcesJuly 12, 09:33 AM • 23754 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine peopleJuly 12, 09:48 AM • 30440 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro04:47 PM • 12164 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 185325 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 185972 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 174950 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 197187 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 229004 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 37755 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 55727 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 60552 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 99876 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 117525 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

In Okhmatdyt, under the sounds of explosions, the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old child was performed: three lives were saved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Okhmatdyt doctors performed the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old girl, saving three children. The operations took place despite night explosions and air raid alerts.

In Okhmatdyt, under the sounds of explosions, the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old child was performed: three lives were saved

Despite night explosions, drone and missile flights, despite sirens, Okhmatdyt doctors performed the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old girl. As reported by the medical institution, three children were saved at once, having received liver, kidney, and heart transplants, UNN reports.

Details

The day before, at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", for the first time since the diagnosis of brain death in a child, parental consent for posthumous donation was obtained, and organ transplantation to other children was performed.

Late last week, a 4-year-old girl from Zhytomyr region was brought to Okhmatdyt. On the night of July 10, a council was forced to declare the patient's brain dead. This was the first case in our hospital when our doctors, together with psychologists, were able to go through a difficult path with the family and obtain parental consent for posthumous donation. This decision is heroic. It saved three lives at once.

- the message says.

After signing the consent, the painstaking work of Okhmatdyt specialists and the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center began. It was necessary to ensure logistics, select recipients, and organize everything under air raid alerts and missile attacks.

In the first half of 2025, surgeons at the Shalimov Center performed 51 vital organ transplants09.07.25, 16:51 • 982 views

The Unified State Information System for Transplantation (EDIST) identified recipients, two of whom were already in Okhmatdyt:

🔹A 16-year-old girl with Wilson-Konovalov disease had the first emergency status. She was in intensive care, and this was her only chance to survive. She received a liver transplant.

🔹A 14-year-old boy had been living on dialysis at Okhmatdyt for over seven months. He received kidney transplants.

🔹That same night, a 12-year-old girl with the first emergency status received a heart transplant at the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The operations lasted over 13 hours.

Our recipients were very difficult. And I am sincerely grateful to the parents for understanding that their decision gave a chance at life to three children. This is the first case when brain death diagnosis, organ retrieval, and transplantation were performed at Okhmatdyt.

— says Oleh Hodik, transplant surgeon at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

Despite night explosions, drone and missile flights, despite sirens — the medics did not stop. After all, every minute is important: the less time organs are outside the body, the more chances of success.

We express our sincere gratitude to the family, who, despite the unspeakable pain, chose the path of good. Bright memory to the little donor.

- summarized Okhmatdyt.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Okhmatdyt
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9