We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3548 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11658 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54201 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113145 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299964 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243371 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254705 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Restoration of "Okhmatdyt": the Ministry of Health explained when the construction works will begin

Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.

Society • March 21, 11:10 AM • 23943 views

The government allocated another 3.3 billion UAH, including for the restoration of Okhmatdyt

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 3. 3 billion UAH for important medical projects, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt and the cancer institute in Kyiv. It was previously reported that the restoration of Okhmatdyt, damaged in the summer, has been postponed to after 2024.

Politics • March 7, 11:09 AM • 12491 views

In Odesa region, a 13-year-old teenager posthumously became a donor and saved five lives

After the brain death of a 13-year-old boy from Odesa region, his parents agreed to organ donation. Thanks to this decision, five patients of different ages received life-saving heart, lung, kidney, and liver transplants.

Society • December 12, 07:05 PM • 25095 views

Mass mushroom poisoning in Ternopil region: 8 children among the victims

In the Ternopil region, 8 children and one adult were poisoned by wild mushrooms. The victims were hospitalized in serious condition in various medical facilities, including Okhmatdyt and Lviv hospitals.

Society • October 30, 05:54 PM • 20225 views

For the first time in Ukraine, part of a liver transplanted from a mother to a 5-month-old baby at Okhmatdyt

Okhmatdyt doctors performed a unique mono-segmental liver transplant from the mother to a 5-month-old boy, Matviy. The operation lasted almost a day, and the transplanted organ weighed 118 grams.

Society • October 30, 12:25 PM • 13828 views

Okhmatdyt doctors examine children from Borodyanka

Okhmatdyt doctors held an on-site reception in Borodyanka. About 170 children received consultations from narrow specialists.

Society • October 14, 03:40 PM • 15433 views

Boyarka and Florence children's hospitals to sign cooperation agreement

The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.

Kyiv • October 5, 09:59 AM • 21434 views

Okhmatdyt told why it will not be possible to complete the hospital's reconstruction this year

The renovation of the Okhmatdyt hospital will not be completed this year due to a change in the contractor selection procedure and a second expert review. Design and construction will be separated, which requires more time to comply with legal requirements.

Health • October 4, 07:25 AM • 12822 views

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

Security investigators are investigating 2,389 criminal proceedings regarding hostile shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. More than 360 cases concern attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, including the shelling of Okhmatdyt.

War • September 18, 11:50 AM • 13573 views

Lyashko appoints acting director of Okhmatdyt: who is he

Health Minister Lyashko has appointed Oleksandr Urin as acting director of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Mr. Urin previously headed the intensive and efferent therapy department for acute intoxication at Okhmatdyt.

Politics • August 17, 04:15 PM • 71449 views

Not a single penny of the funds raised has been spent on Okhmatdyt - Lyashko

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the funds raised for the restoration of Okhmatdyt were not used. After the tender procedures are completed, the restoration of the damaged hospital building will begin.

Society • August 17, 03:10 PM • 32975 views

Director General of Okhmatdyt suspended from his duties - Ministry of Health

Volodymyr Zhovnir has been suspended from his duties as CEO of Okhmatdyt until the inspections are completed.

Politics • August 17, 10:26 AM • 24705 views

In the first half of 2024, FAVBET paid UAH 3.1 billion in taxes to the state budget

In the first half of 2024, FAVBET Group paid more than UAH 3. 15 billion to the Ukrainian economy. The company allocated more than UAH 143 million to charity and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Economy • August 12, 01:50 PM • 21754 views

Shmyhal visits children's hospital in Chernihiv region that suffered from Russian shelling

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal inspected the restoration of a children's hospital in Chernihiv region damaged by Russian shelling. The repair work includes the construction of shelters and the provision of an autonomous power supply.

War • August 9, 02:34 PM • 26679 views

Affected by the aggressor's air attacks will be able to take part in the Vadym Stolar Foundation's Restore project

Affected by the aggressor's air attacks will be able to participate in the Vadym Stolar Foundation's Restore project.

Society • August 8, 09:57 AM • 14645 views

Reconstruction of Okhmatdyt: a little-known, overpriced company chosen as the contractor to rebuild the hospital for UAH 307 million

Bud-Technology LLC won the tender to repair the damaged building of Okhmatdyt for UAH 307 million. The choice was questionable, as there were much cheaper offers from other participants.

Society • August 1, 02:41 PM • 16921 views

Latvia to hand over new batch of medical aid to Ukraine

The Latvian government has approved a new batch of medical aid for Ukraine. It will include antibiotics, syringes, bandages and other equipment, in particular for the damaged Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.

War • July 24, 10:04 AM • 33945 views