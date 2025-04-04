Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 3. 3 billion UAH for important medical projects, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt and the cancer institute in Kyiv. It was previously reported that the restoration of Okhmatdyt, damaged in the summer, has been postponed to after 2024.
After the brain death of a 13-year-old boy from Odesa region, his parents agreed to organ donation. Thanks to this decision, five patients of different ages received life-saving heart, lung, kidney, and liver transplants.
In the Ternopil region, 8 children and one adult were poisoned by wild mushrooms. The victims were hospitalized in serious condition in various medical facilities, including Okhmatdyt and Lviv hospitals.
Okhmatdyt doctors performed a unique mono-segmental liver transplant from the mother to a 5-month-old boy, Matviy. The operation lasted almost a day, and the transplanted organ weighed 118 grams.
Okhmatdyt doctors held an on-site reception in Borodyanka. About 170 children received consultations from narrow specialists.
The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.
The renovation of the Okhmatdyt hospital will not be completed this year due to a change in the contractor selection procedure and a second expert review. Design and construction will be separated, which requires more time to comply with legal requirements.
Security investigators are investigating 2,389 criminal proceedings regarding hostile shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. More than 360 cases concern attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, including the shelling of Okhmatdyt.
Health Minister Lyashko has appointed Oleksandr Urin as acting director of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Mr. Urin previously headed the intensive and efferent therapy department for acute intoxication at Okhmatdyt.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the funds raised for the restoration of Okhmatdyt were not used. After the tender procedures are completed, the restoration of the damaged hospital building will begin.
Volodymyr Zhovnir has been suspended from his duties as CEO of Okhmatdyt until the inspections are completed.
In the first half of 2024, FAVBET Group paid more than UAH 3. 15 billion to the Ukrainian economy. The company allocated more than UAH 143 million to charity and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal inspected the restoration of a children's hospital in Chernihiv region damaged by Russian shelling. The repair work includes the construction of shelters and the provision of an autonomous power supply.
Affected by the aggressor's air attacks will be able to participate in the Vadym Stolar Foundation's Restore project.
Bud-Technology LLC won the tender to repair the damaged building of Okhmatdyt for UAH 307 million. The choice was questionable, as there were much cheaper offers from other participants.
The Latvian government has approved a new batch of medical aid for Ukraine. It will include antibiotics, syringes, bandages and other equipment, in particular for the damaged Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.