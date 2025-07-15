Over 1600 examinations in six months: mobile medical teams and pharmacies from "MHP-Hromadi" covered hundreds of communities

The projects covered communities in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions and share a common goal — to ensure access to quality medical care for residents of communities where there are no outpatient clinics, pharmacies, or specialized doctors.

From January to June 2025, with the support of the Foundation, several key initiatives were implemented:

• five outreach examinations of children were conducted in cooperation with doctors from the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt";

• a mobile pharmacy vehicle operated in communities of the Kyiv region, delivering necessary medicines and providing consultations to residents;

• together with the National Cancer Institute, three outreach visits with preventive examinations for community residents were organized.

These initiatives are designed to bring medical care closer to those who need it most — and to detect health threats in time before they become a problem.

For the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation, health is one of the most important areas of work. That is why we implement medical projects that not only save health but also restore faith in care, attention, and humanity. We work where access to quality medical care is difficult because we believe that, regardless of place of residence or circumstances, every Ukrainian has the right to support and a chance for recovery." — said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In partnership with the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", the Foundation launched the "Health Piggy Bank" project in 2023. And for the third year in a row, it organizes outreach examinations of children in communities where there is no permanent medical support. Teams of leading specialists examine young patients, conduct preventive consultations, and refer them for further treatment if necessary.

During the first half of 2025, the project covered communities in four regions — Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi. Thanks to regular visits by medical teams, 1184 children underwent preventive and specialized examinations, some of them receiving timely referrals for further diagnostics. In total, over 1.5 million hryvnias were allocated for the implementation of the initiative over 6 months.

"With the beginning of the war, we observe a clear shift in the structure of childhood morbidity — from somatic to psychosomatic and mental disorders. Systemic monitoring since 2022 allows not only to record the consequences but also to form effective approaches to restoring children's health. Partnership with the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation provides an opportunity to conduct comprehensive examinations, psychosocial support, and educational work — all this helps minimize the impact of the war on children," said Olha Medvedieva, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Head of Pediatric Department No. 1, pediatric hematologist-oncologist of the highest category.

The second direction is the "Accessible Pharmacy" project, which provides for the delivery of necessary medical preparations to communities where there are no stationary pharmacy points.

In six months of 2025, the pharmacy car visited 30 villages in the Kyiv region, where 633 people received consultations, prescriptions, and necessary medicines. Almost 300 thousand hryvnias were invested to ensure that help reached those who need it.

"The ability to buy medicines is not a privilege, but a basic need that should be accessible to everyone. But today, 89% of villages in Ukraine do not have pharmacies. We choose not to wait for better times, but to create changes ourselves, launching projects like "Accessible Pharmacy"," emphasized Anna Zaichuk, manager of medical projects at the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

And within another project, "Take care of your health," in cooperation with the National Cancer Institute, three outreach examinations were conducted in communities. Thanks to the examinations of 522 people, more than 60 cases of pathologies requiring further diagnosis were detected in time.

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation will continue to work where help is most needed.

We believe that every child has the right to a healthy childhood, and every community resident has the right to quality medical care, regardless of where they live.