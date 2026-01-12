Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special services

The attack by a minor with a knife on a teacher and a classmate in Kyiv is being investigated as an attempted murder of two people; the motives are being established. During investigative actions, law enforcement officers found correspondence with allegedly hostile special services on the suspect's phone, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Kyiv Police Department reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted intentional murder of two or more persons. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

"On the morning of January 12, 2026, in one of the schools in the Obolonskyi district, during the educational process, a 9th-grade student wounded a teacher and a classmate with a knife. The victims were hospitalized and received medical care," the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the police, it was established that this morning "a 9th-grade student, while in the educational institution, put on a pre-prepared mask and helmet in the restroom, after which he ran into the classroom and attacked the 39-year-old class teacher and a 14-year-old classmate with a knife."

"Preliminary, the minor was diagnosed with multiple stab wounds to the back and forearm, and the teacher with stab wounds to the hands and abdomen," the police reported.

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, after the incident, the minor tried to hide in the school building and inflicted cuts on his hands.

"After the incident, the 14-year-old attacker locked himself in the restroom and inflicted wounds on his hand and abdomen with a knife," the police noted.

"He was detained by law enforcement officers at the exit of the institution and taken to Okhmatdyt hospital, where he is under medical supervision. After providing assistance, the issue of detention under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine will be decided," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

It is stated that initial investigative actions are ongoing.

"The motives and all circumstances of the event are being established," the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

"Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, the motive for the crime will be established. In addition, during investigative actions, law enforcement officers found correspondence with allegedly hostile special services on the suspect's phone. Investigative actions are currently underway," the police reported.

There is no threat to other students and staff of the institution, the prosecutor's office added.

