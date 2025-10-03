Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Ukraine Support Strategy

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation focuses on supporting military personnel and veterans, civilians affected by Russian attacks, and Ukrainian hospitals. In addition, the organization promotes the development of international initiatives that strengthen Ukraine’s cooperation with global partners, UNN informs.

Andrii Matiukha and the "Ye-Protez" Project

"Ye-Protez" is one of the key projects implemented with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation. The online platform is designed to bring together all essential services for people after amputation in one place. It provides access to medical consultations, prosthesis selection, financing programs, and rehabilitation opportunities.

Photo: Shutterstock

The development of "Ye-Protez" started in 2024 as a pilot project, which included a knowledge base, a website, and a Telegram bot. Today, the team is working on a full-featured application that will integrate government services and partner foundations.

Special attention is given to the use of technology. The chatbot incorporates artificial intelligence that ensures simple and clear communication. The knowledge base is regularly updated, and user feedback is considered when creating new materials. The Andrii Matiukha Foundation emphasizes that the project should continue operating even after the war, as the need for prosthetics will remain relevant.

In the near future, the team plans to engage at least 5,000 users, with half of them able to go through the entire process from initial consultation to prosthesis fitting with full support.

Andrii Matiukha and the "Protect Ukrenergo Repair Workers" Program

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation joined the support of the "Protect Ukrenergo Repair Workers" program. Its goal is to train technical staff and repair teams in basic first aid skills. A total of 75 one-day training sessions are planned, with around 1,500 company employees expected to participate.

After the courses, participants will be able to stop bleeding, correctly apply tourniquets, perform CPR, and assess the condition of injured people in the first minutes after trauma.

Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine’s energy system has been under daily threat. Over 63,000 facility damages have been recorded, at least 160 energy workers have died, and more than 300 have been injured. Under such conditions, first aid training is essential for the safety of repair workers.

Modern Equipment for a Children’s Hospital: Contribution of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

Supporting healthcare remains one of the key areas developed by the Andrii Matiukha Foundation. In 2025, the emergency surgery department of the National Children’s Hospital "Okhmatdyt" received advanced Ligasure Mariland and Ligasure Exact instruments. Thanks to their nano-coating, these devices allow for laparoscopic and open surgeries with reduced risks for young patients.

The department performs approximately 800 surgeries annually, making modern instruments a constant necessity. Within just a few months after receiving the equipment, doctors performed over 60 complex operations, noting a significant improvement in both quality and safety during procedures.

Importantly, this is not the foundation’s first contribution to Okhmatdyt. Previously, it funded the procurement of the full Thompson system for open surgeries. Surgeons have already performed over a hundred successful procedures using this system, calling it indispensable in their daily work.

Thus, Andrii Matiukha and his foundation provide stable support to Ukrainian hospitals, supplying medical professionals with the tools necessary for safe and high-quality operations. This represents aid that addresses urgent needs while improving the overall level of medicine in Ukraine.

"Buy a Lot" Initiative: Sports and Charity from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported the charity auction "Buy a Lot", organized by FC Dynamo, the Ukrainian journalists’ national team, and the news agency "News Center." Funds raised will be used to build an inclusive sports playground in Zhytomyr for children undergoing rehabilitation.

According to Andrii Matiukha, combining sports and charity creates a dual effect — supporting participants in the events and opening new opportunities for children who need special conditions for development.

Origami for Ukraine: Art Supporting Soldiers with the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation joined the humanitarian initiative Origami for Ukraine, which since spring 2025 has decorated the facade of the Kyiv Museum with 5,000 metallic birds. The installation was created by Belgian designer Charles Kaisin, with Ukrainian schoolchildren participating in its production.

The project has a clear goal — raising funds to assist wounded soldiers. Anyone can make a donation or purchase a symbolic bird for 10 euros. The initiative has already raised over 50,000 euros, which will be directed to Kyiv’s military rehabilitation center.

The installation has become an example of how art can unite countries, attract the attention of locals and tourists, and simultaneously serve as an effective tool for charity.

Systematic Work of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation with a View to the Future

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation implements a wide range of initiatives, but all share a common goal — creating long-term and sustainable change. Each project within the charitable programs focuses on immediate assistance and the development of new approaches that will work in the future.

Since its inception, the organization has focused on several key areas: support, rehabilitation, and reintegration of veterans; programs strengthening the country’s defense capabilities; humanitarian initiatives in medicine, education, science, and culture; and the development of international cooperation.

Andrii Matiukha emphasizes that assistance should have a strategic nature. The foundation possesses the resources and vision to plan ahead and implement solutions with a long-term impact.