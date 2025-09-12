$41.310.10
The Andrii Matiukha Foundation helped launch the digital hub "YE-PROTEZ"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

The service plans to help at least 5,000 people, including military personnel and civilians.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation helped launch the digital hub "YE-PROTEZ"
Photo: Shutterstock

A new tool has appeared in Ukraine for those who have undergone amputation. The online hub "YE-PROTEZ" has combined information, consultations, and support programs in one place. Here, users can find answers to the key questions: which prosthesis to choose, where to undergo rehabilitation, and who can help with funding.

The idea of the service was born back in 2024. At that time, the team created a test page with a knowledge base and a Telegram bot. The demand turned out to be so high that the project began to scale. Now it is moving toward the launch of a full-fledged application with prosthetics roadmaps and integration with state services.

Today, the hub already provides users with practical materials: from legal advice to rehabilitation methods. In the near future, the goal is to help at least five thousand people, half of whom will be able to go through the entire journey from the first request to prosthesis installation. Importantly, the service is open not only to the military but also to civilians.

The role of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation in the development of the project

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation became a benefactor of the "YE-PROTEZ" project. Thanks to its support, the team is adding new features and introducing modern technologies. In particular, the chatbot will be integrated with artificial intelligence to make communication simple and clear. The distribution of the "E-Prosthesis" chatbot and the project’s informational support are provided by Business Incubator Group. Ukraine (BIG.U). The organization is responsible for expanding the partner network, communicating with communities, and engaging platform users.

"The emergence of 'YE-PROTEZ' is an important step toward building a modern inclusive support system that will help thousands of Ukrainians return to a full life," noted the founder of the foundation, Andrii Matiukha.

The hub is not the only initiative supported by the Foundation. The organization promotes physical and psychological rehabilitation programs for the military and has provided modern equipment for "Okhmatdyt."

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation is forming a systemic model of assistance where each direction strengthens the other — from digital services and modern operating facilities to psychological support. These are steps that create the conditions for people’s recovery and their return to a full life.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Okhmatdyt
charity
Ukraine