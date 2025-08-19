$41.260.08
At "Okhmatdyt", the modern building is being restored: facades, utilities, and new windows are already in place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

At the National Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt", the restoration of the treatment and diagnostic building, damaged by aggression, is underway. Over 2000 m² of facade have already been dismantled, new windows installed, and internal premises renovated, while the hospital continues to admit patients.

At "Okhmatdyt", the modern building is being restored: facades, utilities, and new windows are already in place

The National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" is undergoing a large-scale restoration of its medical and diagnostic building, which was damaged during the Russian aggression. The work covers both facade structures and internal premises, while the hospital continuously admits young patients.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Major repairs are being carried out simultaneously in several blocks of the building. Builders have already dismantled more than 2,000 square meters of the destroyed ventilated facade and 190 meters of cladding panels, replacing them with modern energy-efficient solutions.

New brackets have been installed on more than 1,200 square meters, almost a thousand square meters of walls have been insulated, and tiling has begun.

In block B, 15 new window and door structures have been installed, and another 16 additional ones in various sections of the building. At the same time, 25 old blocks have been dismantled and 56 doors have been repaired, which will significantly increase the comfort of patients and staff.

No less significant changes are taking place inside.

More than 1,000 meters of suspended ceilings, hundreds of square meters of partitions and cladding have been dismantled, after which 1,200 square meters of new ceilings, 380 meters of partitions, and more than 250 meters of modern panels have already been installed. Walls have been sealed over an area of 2,500 square meters, and floors and surfaces have been updated with painting work.

Additionally, 159 new luminaires are already operating in the building, and ventilation systems, fire protection, and low-current networks have been repaired. Some of the premises have already been put into operation after repairs. Almost thirty specialists work at the facility every day.

The work is organized so as not to interrupt the medical process – "Okhmatdyt" continues to admit children from all over Ukraine.

The project is being implemented thanks to the efforts of "Riola-Modul LTD" with technical support from Eptisa Servicios de Ingeniería, quality control from "Akadem Bud", and author's supervision from "Arkon".

The restoration is funded with the support of the charitable foundation "Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood".

Recall

As of August 1, 2025, 2419 objects of medical infrastructure have been damaged or completely destroyed in Ukraine, of which 311 have been completely destroyed. The most significant damage was sustained by Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The repair of the modern Okhmatdyt building continues, part of the internal work has been completed, and the facade restoration is ongoing. As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has been completed, including the dismantling of damaged coverings and the renovation of internal premises.

Stepan Haftko

HealthReal Estate
Child
Donetsk Oblast
Okhmatdyt
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine