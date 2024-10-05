Boyarka and Florence children's hospitals to sign cooperation agreement

The Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital in Boyarka and the Italian Meyer Children's Hospital in Florence will sign a cooperation agreement. According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, this was agreed during an online meeting with the governor of the Tuscany region Eugenio Giani, UNN reports.

Details

In the spring of this year, Kyiv region and Tuscany signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and are already filling it with concrete activities. The priority is medicine and education.

The International Medical Partnership is an initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska aimed at improving the quality of medical services.

"The children's hospitals in Florence and Boyarka are highly specialized medical institutions that have unique experience to share with each other. We agreed that in November several doctors will undergo training abroad. In the context of the war, Ukrainian doctors have faced serious challenges. And our task is to ensure that all residents of Kyiv region receive high-quality medical services," Kravchenko said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the establishment of cooperation between the university hospitals of Florence, Pisa, Siena and medical colleges of Kyiv region.

Another issue is the establishment of a partnership between universities in the Tuscany region and Kyiv region.

"A separate topic is economic development. I suggested that my Italian colleague create an online platform for business called Kyiv region - Tuscany Business Bridge Web Portal, following the example of a successful project with the state of Washington. This is an online platform where business representatives, companies and manufacturers from specific regions have the opportunity to sell their products and services," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

The Head of the CRMA invited the Governor of Tuscany to participate in the Third International Summit of Cities and Regions in the spring of 2025.