We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15498 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28184 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64570 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213492 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122440 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.

News of the World • April 3, 05:45 PM • 11605 views

Flooding in central Italy: one month's worth of rainfall per day, losses reach €100 million

In the Tuscany region of Italy, a month's worth of rain fell in one day, and 250 people were evacuated. The damage is estimated at 100 million euros, Florence escaped flooding.

News of the World • March 16, 04:48 PM • 49107 views

Kyiv region expands cooperation with business and agrarians of the Italian region of Tuscany - Kravchenko told the details

The Head of the Kyiv RMA discussed with representatives of Tuscany the creation of a joint online business platform. Italian companies will be able to invest in various sectors of Kyiv region and help farmers with the implementation of innovations.

Economy • November 20, 06:07 PM • 54592 views

Kyiv region and Tuscany deepen cooperation: what the heads of the regions discussed

Head of the Kyiv RSA Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Governor of Tuscany Eugenio Giani. The parties updated the memorandum of cooperation and discussed support for Ukraine in the war.

Politics • November 20, 07:06 AM • 18161 views

Boyarka and Florence children's hospitals to sign cooperation agreement

The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.

Kyiv • October 5, 09:59 AM • 21434 views

Head of the KCMA met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy: they discussed the reconstruction of Kyiv region and increasing trade

Ruslan Kravchenko met with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa. They discussed energy resilience of communities, reconstruction of Kyiv region and creation of an online platform for business cooperation between regions.

Kyiv region • September 22, 09:49 AM • 19390 views

russian propaganda network in Italy spreads fake news that Zelensky allegedly bought Sting winery

russian propaganda is spreading false information about Zelenskyy's alleged purchase of the Stinga winery in Italy for €75 million. This is part of a disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine and its leadership.

War • August 9, 09:43 AM • 31059 views