A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged
into an open manhole.
In the Tuscany region of Italy, a month's worth of rain fell in one day, and 250 people were evacuated. The damage is estimated at 100 million euros,
Florence escaped flooding.
The Head of the Kyiv RMA discussed with representatives of Tuscany the creation of a joint online business platform. Italian
companies will be able to invest in various sectors of Kyiv region and help farmers with the implementation of innovations.
Head of the Kyiv RSA Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Governor of Tuscany Eugenio Giani. The parties updated the memorandum of cooperation and discussed support for Ukraine in the war.
The Boyarka Children's Hospital and the Meyer Hospital in Florence agreed to cooperate. The parties discussed internships for
doctors, partnerships between universities, and the creation of a business platform.
Ruslan Kravchenko met with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa. They discussed energy resilience of communities, reconstruction of
Kyiv region and creation of an online platform for business cooperation between regions.
russian propaganda is spreading false information about Zelenskyy's alleged purchase of the Stinga winery in Italy for €75
million. This is part of a disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine and its leadership.