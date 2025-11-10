Private helicopter crashes in Italy: two businessmen killed

The wreckage of a private helicopter that disappeared the day before was found on the border between Marche and Tuscany in Italy. On board were two businessmen - a well-known jeweler from Arezzo, Mario Pagliacci, and an entrepreneur from Siena, Fulvio Casini. Before the crash, they managed to report engine failure. This was reported by Ansa, writes UNN.

Details

Two Italian businessmen are believed to have died after the wreckage of their private helicopter was found on Monday morning on the border between the Marche and Tuscany regions.

77-year-old Mario Pagliacci, a well-known jeweler from Arezzo, and 67-year-old Fulvio Casini from Sinalunga near Siena sent a signal of engine failure before their aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon.

They were flying from Venice to Arezzo.

The wreckage was found in a wooded area near Lake Montadoglio, in the province of Arezzo.

Recall

On October 10, a 70-year-old man died in a helicopter crash in Great Britain. The pilot, a 41-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.