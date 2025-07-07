$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 22619 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 83342 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 96767 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 194415 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 329743 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351905 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141069 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116493 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127212 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195271 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Woman dies in Italy due to powerful storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

A powerful storm hit northern Italy after a heatwave, causing the death of a 63-year-old woman in Robecchetto con Induno due to a falling tree. Firefighters responded to about 50 weather-related emergencies.

Woman dies in Italy due to powerful storm

A powerful storm hit northern Italy after several days of intense heat. As a result of the bad weather, a 63-year-old woman died near Milan when a tree fell on her during a walk. This is reported by the Reuters agency, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 63-year-old woman died as a result of a tree falling in the town of Robecchetto con Induno, west of Milan, while returning from a walk with two other people who were injured in the incident and hospitalized.

Firefighters reported that they have currently dealt with about 50 emergencies, with another 37 remaining unresolved. Most calls are related to dangerous trees, flooded basements and taverns, as well as billboards knocked down by strong gusts of wind.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, heavy rains also hit the eastern Veneto region, where bad weather affected areas around the cities of Belluno and Vicenza, as well as some parts of Tuscany, where falling trees were also reported.

While rain and storms rage in the north of the country, temperatures in most of southern and central Italy, including Rome, remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Most of Europe is suffering from an early summer heatwave, which officials link to at least eight deaths on the continent.

Recall

Europe continues to suffer from intense heat caused by a heat dome, bringing red and amber warnings. In France and Germany, temperatures reach 39°C, and climate change intensifies the intensity of heatwaves, threatening health and straining energy systems.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Rome
Tuscany
Milan
France
Italy
Europe
Germany
