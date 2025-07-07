Woman dies in Italy due to powerful storm

A powerful storm hit northern Italy after several days of intense heat. As a result of the bad weather, a 63-year-old woman died near Milan when a tree fell on her during a walk. This is reported by the Reuters agency, as reported by UNN.

It is noted that the 63-year-old woman died as a result of a tree falling in the town of Robecchetto con Induno, west of Milan, while returning from a walk with two other people who were injured in the incident and hospitalized.

Firefighters reported that they have currently dealt with about 50 emergencies, with another 37 remaining unresolved. Most calls are related to dangerous trees, flooded basements and taverns, as well as billboards knocked down by strong gusts of wind.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, heavy rains also hit the eastern Veneto region, where bad weather affected areas around the cities of Belluno and Vicenza, as well as some parts of Tuscany, where falling trees were also reported.

While rain and storms rage in the north of the country, temperatures in most of southern and central Italy, including Rome, remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Most of Europe is suffering from an early summer heatwave, which officials link to at least eight deaths on the continent.

Europe continues to suffer from intense heat caused by a heat dome, bringing red and amber warnings. In France and Germany, temperatures reach 39°C, and climate change intensifies the intensity of heatwaves, threatening health and straining energy systems.

