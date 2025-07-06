Texas Flood: Trump Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Rises to 67 6 July 2025

The death toll from the flood in Texas has risen to 67, including 21 children. 11 girls who were at a camp affected by the flood are still considered missing. This is reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

It is noted that the search for the girls who disappeared from the summer camp has been ongoing for the third day.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.

The head of the White House also reported that the Coast Guard and state rescuers saved over 850 lives.

According to the National Weather Service, the Guadalupe River rose to its second highest level on record.

Meteorologists recorded that a month's worth of rainfall fell in central Texas in just a few hours. For example, in Hunt County, about 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) of rain fell in just three hours, which happens once every 100 years.

A sudden flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for certain areas of Kerr County after intense rainfall, which reached up to 30 cm.