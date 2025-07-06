Texas Flood: Trump Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Rises to 67 6 July 2025

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 21944 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 80605 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 94841 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 192059 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327393 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351117 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 140871 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116430 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127166 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195192 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals DetailsJuly 6, 12:52 PM • 43848 views
In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of peopleJuly 6, 01:03 PM • 3468 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statementJuly 6, 01:24 PM • 37139 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikesJuly 6, 01:37 PM • 22680 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime03:27 PM • 6187 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 130584 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327393 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351117 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 210373 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 209214 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 192059 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69046 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 190685 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 217444 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 186743 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Texas Flood: Trump Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Rises to 67 6 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The death toll from the Texas flood has reached 67, including 21 children. 11 girls from the camp remain missing, with searches continuing for the third day. President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Kerr County.

Texas Flood: Trump Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Rises to 67

The death toll from the flood in Texas has risen to 67, including 21 children. 11 girls who were at a camp affected by the flood are still considered missing. This is reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the search for the girls who disappeared from the summer camp has been ongoing for the third day.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.

The head of the White House also reported that the Coast Guard and state rescuers saved over 850 lives.

According to the National Weather Service, the Guadalupe River rose to its second highest level on record.

Meteorologists recorded that a month's worth of rainfall fell in central Texas in just a few hours. For example, in Hunt County, about 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) of rain fell in just three hours, which happens once every 100 years.

Recall

A sudden flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for certain areas of Kerr County after intense rainfall, which reached up to 30 cm.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Truth Social
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Texas
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9