Head of the KCMA met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy: they discussed the reconstruction of Kyiv region and increasing trade

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39482 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97342 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67877 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40923 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145523 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140768 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157426 views
Head of the KCMA met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy: they discussed the reconstruction of Kyiv region and increasing trade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19334 views

Ruslan Kravchenko met with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa. They discussed energy resilience of communities, reconstruction of Kyiv region and creation of an online platform for business cooperation between regions.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, to discuss strengthening the energy resilience of communities and rebuilding the Kyiv region. This was reported by Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"I met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa. I thanked Mr. Ambassador for the fact that Italy is a reliable partner of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor and takes a consistent position on this issue," Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, they discussed the overall security situation in Ukraine and in our region, as well as the issue of increasing the energy resilience of communities and rebuilding the Kyiv region.

After all, Kyiv region already has a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Italian region of Tuscany, which provides for cooperation in the fields of medicine and education. 

"Nevertheless, we are striving to expand our cooperation with other regions of Italy, particularly in the economic sphere. Despite the war, we are working to attract investors. A strong economy is an important component of our victory," he added. 

Kyiv region to strengthen regional cooperation with Romania: attract investments in Ukraine's defense industry12.09.24, 18:35 • 37397 views

Kravchenko also suggested that Carlo Formosa create an online platform for business cooperation between one of the regions of Italy and Kyiv. In his opinion, this will facilitate more active sales of services and goods by entrepreneurs from both countries, which will increase trade between the regions. 

"I hope that other regions will be interested in this opportunity over time, and we will be able to expand this practice. We discussed with Mr. Ambassador the holding of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which will be held in Italy next year. The Kyiv region is already preparing projects to attract investment in the reconstruction of the region," wrote the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Recall 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saidthat Italy will continue to support Ukraine and do everything possible to end the war during its EU presidency. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Kyiv region
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
european-unionEuropean Union
toskanaTuscany
italyItaly
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

