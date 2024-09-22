Head of the KCMA met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy: they discussed the reconstruction of Kyiv region and increasing trade

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, to discuss strengthening the energy resilience of communities and rebuilding the Kyiv region. This was reported by Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"I met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa. I thanked Mr. Ambassador for the fact that Italy is a reliable partner of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor and takes a consistent position on this issue," Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, they discussed the overall security situation in Ukraine and in our region, as well as the issue of increasing the energy resilience of communities and rebuilding the Kyiv region.

After all, Kyiv region already has a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Italian region of Tuscany, which provides for cooperation in the fields of medicine and education.

"Nevertheless, we are striving to expand our cooperation with other regions of Italy, particularly in the economic sphere. Despite the war, we are working to attract investors. A strong economy is an important component of our victory," he added.

Kyiv region to strengthen regional cooperation with Romania: attract investments in Ukraine's defense industry

Kravchenko also suggested that Carlo Formosa create an online platform for business cooperation between one of the regions of Italy and Kyiv. In his opinion, this will facilitate more active sales of services and goods by entrepreneurs from both countries, which will increase trade between the regions.

"I hope that other regions will be interested in this opportunity over time, and we will be able to expand this practice. We discussed with Mr. Ambassador the holding of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which will be held in Italy next year. The Kyiv region is already preparing projects to attract investment in the reconstruction of the region," wrote the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saidthat Italy will continue to support Ukraine and do everything possible to end the war during its EU presidency.