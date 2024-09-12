Kyiv region to strengthen regional cooperation with Romania: attract investments in Ukraine's defense industry

The Kyiv Regional Development Agency and the New Strategy think tank of Romania signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation. The main cooperation will be to attract foreign investment, primarily in the defense industry of Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"We are strengthening regional cooperation with Romania. The Regional Development Agency of Kyiv Region and the New Strategy Think Tank of Romania have signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation," said the RMA chairman.

The document was signed during my meeting with Romanian Ambassador Alexandru Victor Micula and representatives of a number of Romanian agencies. This is a concrete implementation of all the agreements reached during previous meetings.

The main cooperation will be in attracting foreign investment, primarily in Ukraine's defense industry. After all, Ukraine needs weapons to effectively defend itself against the Russian aggressor. We are talking about electronic warfare, anti-aircraft systems, air defense systems. I am glad that our Romanian colleagues understand this. Because even during the meeting with Mr. Micula, there was an air alert in the Kyiv region and our air defense forces were shooting down enemy drones - Kravchenko said.

According to him, our ability to develop the economy and rebuild the country depends on effective defense.

"The memorandum is aimed at increasing the level of cooperation between Kyiv region and the Romanian private and public sectors, including the business environment. We will work on creating new jobs, developing private entrepreneurship, improving the infrastructure of local communities, etc.", added Kravchenko.

In addition, the head of the RMA discussed with the Ambassador the issues of energy independence, including increasing the number of cogeneration units and installing solar panels, rebuilding the damage caused by Russian aggression, and developing women's entrepreneurship.

"I thanked all the people of Romania for their support and consistent assistance in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Kravchenko summarized.