Flooding in central Italy: one month's worth of rainfall per day, losses reach €100 million
Kyiv • UNN
In the Tuscany region of Italy, a month's worth of rain fell in one day, and 250 people were evacuated. The damage is estimated at 100 million euros, Florence escaped flooding.
In Tuscany, as much precipitation fell in one day as usually falls in a month. Florence avoided the risk of the Arno River overflowing its banks. However, in some parts of the region, heavy rains led to serious destruction.
UNN reports with reference to Spiegel, La Repubblica and Infobae.
About 250 people in nine municipalities were evacuated from their homes on Friday, March 14, after torrential rains flooded the streets and caused rivers to overflow in Tuscany. The Tuscan Meteorological Service reported that the amount of precipitation that fell in six hours was equivalent to the monthly norm.
The damage in the Tuscany region alone, which is popular with tourists and includes the capital Florence, is estimated at at least 100 million euros.
The city of Florence avoided the risk of the Arno River overflowing its banks on Saturday, March 15.
The northern region of Emilia-Romagna with its capital Bologna and the Adriatic metropolis of Ravenna were also severely affected.
At least 16 dead: a three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina for the flood victims10.03.25, 13:56 • 14594 views
Severe floods were also observed in the area of the Sieve River, a tributary of the Arno.
The river overflowed its banks and mud seeped everywhere. "We haven't seen rain like this in 40 years; it seemed like a wall of water was coming
Addition
According to forecasts, Storm Lawrence will bring heavy rains to the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula at the beginning of next week. An alert has been declared in five autonomous communities.
According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), rain will continue this Monday in Castile and León, Castile-La Mancha, the Madrid Community, Extremadura and Andalusia (also in the yellow storm warning zone).
The Low Laurentian cyclone with its accompanying fronts will approach the western peninsula, leaving behind very cloudy or gloomy skies on the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, as well as precipitation affecting most of the southwestern half of the peninsula.
Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity16.03.25, 02:51 • 22263 views