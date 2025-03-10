At least 16 dead: a three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina for the flood victims
In the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, at least 16 people have died due to severe storms and heavy rains. Authorities have evacuated over 1500 residents and declared a three-day national mourning.
Severe storms with heavy rains and floods have hit the Argentine coastal city of Bahía Blanca, claiming at least 16 lives.
The death toll in the flooded Argentine city of Bahía Blanca has risen to 16 people. President Javier Milei declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the disaster. The search for other missing persons continues.
Severe storms with heavy rains and floods have hit the Argentine coastal city of Bahía Blanca - an extraordinary amount of precipitation has flooded the streets and buildings in the port city.
This forced hundreds of people to leave their homes.
More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from the affected area.
According to National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, Bahía Blanca was "devastated."
