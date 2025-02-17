ukenru
Flooding and snowfall in the United States: 10 million people under warning, nine dead

Flooding and snowfall in the United States: 10 million people under warning, nine dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23782 views

Flood warnings have been issued for 10 million people in the United States due to heavy rains and snowfall in the southeast. At least 9 people were killed, with Kentucky being the worst affected state.

At least 10 million people in the United States have been issued flood warnings after heavy rains and snowfall hit the southeast of the country. At least nine people have died as a result of the natural disaster.

This was reported by the Independent, UNN.

Details  [1

Seven of the nine people affected were victims of flooding in Kentucky, where heavy rains caused up to six inches of rainfall. Tennessee saw up to six inches of rainfall during weekend storms, while the Northern Plains were hit by extreme cold. Tornado warnings were also in place for parts of Florida and Georgia, where one more person died.

Earlier, the National Weather Service warned of storms moving across the eastern part of the United States, predicting heavy snowfall over northern New York and northern New England by Monday morning.

Heavy rains will continue to flood areas from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the central Appalachians on Sunday. Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and tornadoes to parts of the southeastern United States this weekend

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that President Trump had approved his request for disaster funding. In a post on X, he emphasized the “historic impact” of the weather, which included mudslides and snow. Later on Sunday, Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and provided assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which he had previously announced his intention to close.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and make available, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to mitigate the effects of an emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided with 75% federal funding

- the White House said in a statement.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

