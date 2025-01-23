Floods and landslides in Indonesia claim 21 lives

The deadly floods and landslides in Indonesia have killed 21 people, Al Jazeera reports, UNN writes.

Water from flooded rivers hit nine villages in Central Java province in Indonesia, and landslides hit mountain villages after heavy rains.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, said the flood caused a landslide on Monday that "buried" two houses and a cafe in the Petung Kriyono resort area.

The disaster destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three main bridges connecting the town of Pekalongan. At least 21 people were killed, 13 injured and nearly 300 forced to flee to temporary government shelters.

Dozens of rescuers recovered three bodies, including one five-month-old child, during a search in the Petung Kriyono district, where tons of mud and rocks covered two houses and a cafe.

Another body was pulled from under a damaged bridge near the river in the village of Kasimpar. Rescuers are still searching for five missing persons.

Heavy seasonal rains from October to March often cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.