Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
At least 28 people have died as a result of storms in the United States. Almost 10 million people are at risk of tornadoes, and the bad weather is moving east to the Atlantic coast.
At least 28 people have died as a result of the devastating storms that swept across the United States. This was reported by NBC NEWS, according to UNN.
Details
The disaster caused serious damage and left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity. At least 29 injuries were recorded in Arkansas, and in Oklahoma, storm systems triggered fatal forest fires.
Weather forecasters warn that almost 10 million people are currently at risk of tornadoes, including in the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. In total, more than 83 million U.S. residents have received warnings about strong winds, especially in the central part of the country. As a result, more than 20 reports of dangerous weather conditions have been registered, and the threat of bad weather will persist until the evening. The storms are expected to continue their eastward movement and reach the Atlantic coast tomorrow.
Last night, a tornado destroyed the Villa Ridge area in Missouri. The elements uprooted trees, damaged cars and tore roofs off houses. National Weather Service inspector Ben Herzog worked at the disaster site today, assessing the extent of structural damage. According to the analysis, the tornado was classified as EF2, which indicates a wind speed of up to 217 km/h.
Villa Ridge resident Joy Azzdu and her family barely managed to get down to the basement when the disaster struck their house. This house was the first one Herzog inspected during the damage assessment. According to the victims, the bad weather caused significant material losses and left hundreds of people homeless.
