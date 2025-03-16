Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167727 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105708 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342375 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173230 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144612 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196070 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20058 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23075 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37420 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46935 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135678 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22263 views

At least 28 people have died as a result of storms in the United States. Almost 10 million people are at risk of tornadoes, and the bad weather is moving east to the Atlantic coast.

Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity

At least 28 people have died as a result of the devastating storms that swept across the United States. This was reported by NBC NEWS, according to UNN.

Details

The disaster caused serious damage and left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity. At least 29 injuries were recorded in Arkansas, and in Oklahoma, storm systems triggered fatal forest fires.

Weather forecasters warn that almost 10 million people are currently at risk of tornadoes, including in the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. In total, more than 83 million U.S. residents have received warnings about strong winds, especially in the central part of the country. As a result, more than 20 reports of dangerous weather conditions have been registered, and the threat of bad weather will persist until the evening. The storms are expected to continue their eastward movement and reach the Atlantic coast tomorrow.

Last night, a tornado destroyed the Villa Ridge area in Missouri. The elements uprooted trees, damaged cars and tore roofs off houses. National Weather Service inspector Ben Herzog worked at the disaster site today, assessing the extent of structural damage. According to the analysis, the tornado was classified as EF2, which indicates a wind speed of up to 217 km/h.

Villa Ridge resident Joy Azzdu and her family barely managed to get down to the basement when the disaster struck their house. This house was the first one Herzog inspected during the damage assessment. According to the victims, the bad weather caused significant material losses and left hundreds of people homeless.

Tornadoes and storms in the southern United States claim four lives30.12.24, 09:01 • 17465 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

