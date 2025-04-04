$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59926 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384552 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212981 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243823 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254904 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250983 views

News by theme

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.

News of the World • April 3, 07:38 AM • 214497 views

Devastating storms in the US claim the lives of 28 people: hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity

At least 28 people have died as a result of storms in the United States. Almost 10 million people are at risk of tornadoes, and the bad weather is moving east to the Atlantic coast.

News of the World • March 16, 12:51 AM • 22267 views

Pig organ transplantation: clinical trials start in the US

The FDA has approved two biotechnology companies to conduct clinical trials on transplanting organs from genetically modified pigs. The first trials will begin with six patients with kidney failure in mid-2024.

Health • February 4, 08:54 AM • 31401 views

In the USA, a woman has been living with a transplanted pig kidney for more than 2 months

53-year-old Tovana Luni has been living with a pig kidney for 61 days after an experimental transplant. The patient, who had previously donated a kidney to her mother, could not receive a human organ due to high levels of antibodies.

Health • January 28, 02:31 AM • 35564 views

American woman feels well after experimental pig kidney transplant

Tovana Looney became the fifth American woman to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney. 11 days after the experimental surgery, the patient feels well and full of energy.

Health • December 17, 04:59 PM • 19789 views

In the US, a shooting at a university in Alabama leaves one dead, 16 wounded

A shooting occurs at the University of Tuskegee in Alabama during a homecoming celebration. A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested, and the FBI is investigating and collecting video evidence.

News of the World • November 11, 09:23 AM • 16068 views

Black Americans receive mysterious racist messages after the election

The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.

News of the World • November 8, 08:14 AM • 18086 views

Vote update: in which states Trump and Harris won

According to the preliminary results of the vote count, Donald Trump won 6 states with 95 votes. Kamala Harris won 4 states with 35 electoral votes.

News of the World • November 6, 01:32 AM • 25704 views

Politico: White House developing 'plan B' to extend military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month. This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.

War • September 25, 08:10 AM • 76365 views

In the U.S. at the military base crashed the plane: the pilot was killed, there is injured

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at a military base in Alabama. The crash killed 46-year-old flight instructor Daniel Munger and injured the student pilot. An investigation into the incident is underway.

News of the World • August 8, 05:49 AM • 28237 views

Volkswagen is considering closing a plant in Brussels amid low demand for electric vehicles

Volkswagen is considering closing its plant in Brussels due to low demand for electric vehicles, which could be the first plant closure for the automaker since 1988, when it stopped production in Alabama.

Economy • July 10, 03:23 AM • 20421 views

Russians seize intact ATACMS system and study how it works - Reuters

Russia claims to have captured an intact guidance system from an American ATACMS missile and is analyzing the technology to identify vulnerabilities and improve its countermeasures against such missiles.

War • July 1, 02:53 PM • 30593 views

Halla Tomasdottir won the presidential election in Iceland

Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, won Iceland's presidential election with 34. 1% of the vote, becoming the country's second female president.

Politics • June 2, 08:30 PM • 23604 views

In the US a woman shoots at drivers, claiming that God told her to do so because of the eclipse

A woman shot two drivers in Florida, claiming she was told to do so by God because of a solar eclipse, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

News of the World • April 9, 09:58 AM • 23247 views

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.

News of the World • March 6, 08:32 AM • 33138 views

US announces work on a sea corridor to deliver aid to Gaza

The United States announced plans to deliver aid to Gaza by sea in addition to airlift, continuing humanitarian efforts in the region.

War • March 4, 03:47 AM • 63647 views

The European Union condemns the use of the death penalty using nitrogen in the United States

The EU condemned the US for the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama using nitrogen gas. The EU opposes the death penalty in all cases as a violation of the right to life and human dignity.

News of the World • January 27, 04:01 AM • 29089 views