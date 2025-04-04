In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.
At least 28 people have died as a result of storms in the United States. Almost 10 million people are at risk of tornadoes, and the bad weather is moving east to the Atlantic coast.
The FDA has approved two biotechnology companies to conduct clinical trials on transplanting organs from genetically modified pigs. The first trials will begin with six patients with kidney failure in mid-2024.
53-year-old Tovana Luni has been living with a pig kidney for 61 days after an experimental transplant. The patient, who had previously donated a kidney to her mother, could not receive a human organ due to high levels of antibodies.
Tovana Looney became the fifth American woman to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney. 11 days after the experimental surgery, the patient feels well and full of energy.
A shooting occurs at the University of Tuskegee in Alabama during a homecoming celebration. A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested, and the FBI is investigating and collecting video evidence.
The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.
According to the preliminary results of the vote count, Donald Trump won 6 states with 95 votes. Kamala Harris won 4 states with 35 electoral votes.
The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month. This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.
An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at a military base in Alabama. The crash killed 46-year-old flight instructor Daniel Munger and injured the student pilot. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Volkswagen is considering closing its plant in Brussels due to low demand for electric vehicles, which could be the first plant closure for the automaker since 1988, when it stopped production in Alabama.
Russia claims to have captured an intact guidance system from an American ATACMS missile and is analyzing the technology to identify vulnerabilities and improve its countermeasures against such missiles.
Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, won Iceland's presidential election with 34. 1% of the vote, becoming the country's second female president.
A woman shot two drivers in Florida, claiming she was told to do so by God because of a solar eclipse, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.
The United States announced plans to deliver aid to Gaza by sea in addition to airlift, continuing humanitarian efforts in the region.
The EU condemned the US for the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama using nitrogen gas. The EU opposes the death penalty in all cases as a violation of the right to life and human dignity.