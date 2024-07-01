Russians seize intact ATACMS system and study how it works - Reuters

Reuters reports that a Russian media outlet has claimed that the Russian military has captured an intact guidance system from a US long-range ATACMS missile and is now analyzing the US technology used in it, UNN reports.

Details

Video footage published by Russian media shows a weapons expert with his face covered analyzing an object that he claims is a guidance system from an ATACMS missile, allegedly destroyed by Russian forces. Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of the equipment shown.

The expert demonstrates the markings on the back of the GPS guidance system, noting that it was manufactured for the US Army in Alabama. He notes that the captured equipment will allow Russia to study missile control in flight. retired Russian Colonel Viktor Litovkin said that Moscow plans to identify potential vulnerabilities in these technologies and use this data to strengthen its ATACMS missile interceptor.

"We can reconfigure our anti-aircraft missile systems that are supposed to shoot it down, and we can reconfigure and fine-tune our electronic warfare systems against this missile," Lytovkin said.

Recall

