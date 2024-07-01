Russians seize intact ATACMS system and study how it works - Reuters

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Russians seize intact ATACMS system and study how it works - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30593 views

Russia claims to have captured an intact guidance system from an American ATACMS missile and is analyzing the technology to identify vulnerabilities and improve its countermeasures against such missiles.

Russians seize intact ATACMS system and study how it works - Reuters

Reuters reports that a Russian media outlet has claimed that the Russian military has captured an intact guidance system from a US long-range ATACMS missile and is now analyzing the US technology used in it, UNN reports.

Details

Video footage published by Russian media shows a weapons expert with his face covered analyzing an object that he claims is a guidance system from an ATACMS missile, allegedly destroyed by Russian forces. Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of the equipment shown.

The expert demonstrates the markings on the back of the GPS guidance system, noting that it was manufactured for the US Army in Alabama. He notes that the captured equipment will allow Russia to study missile control in flight. retired Russian Colonel Viktor Litovkin said that Moscow plans to identify potential vulnerabilities in these technologies and use this data to strengthen its ATACMS missile interceptor.

"We can reconfigure our anti-aircraft missile systems that are supposed to shoot it down, and we can reconfigure and fine-tune our electronic warfare systems against this missile," Lytovkin said.

Recall 

Since the beginning of the day, July 1, as of 16:00, 121 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. Most of the fighting was registered in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation was also hot in the Siversky sector, where Russians attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka alone . In addition, the Russian army is trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region again. 

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
Alabama
Reuters
Chasiv Yar
United States
Donetsk
MGM-140 ATACMS
Poland
