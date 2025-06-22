$41.690.00
Norwegian Defense Minister visits Ukraine: additional $400 million in arms announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik visited Kyiv, where he met with Rustem Umerov and Oleksandr Syrskyi. Norway will allocate an additional $400 million for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons.

Norwegian Defense Minister visits Ukraine: additional $400 million in arms announced

Negotiations with the Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onshuus Sandvik were held by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

UNN reports with reference to Rustem Umerov's FB page.

Details

The Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onshuus Sandvik visited the capital of Ukraine. During the negotiations, which were attended by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi, attention was paid to the following aspects:

The project of the Scandinavian-Baltic brigade.

Minister Sandvik confirmed that Norway plans to allocate an additional $400 million for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons – for the needs of our Defense Forces.

- Umerov's post states.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also indicated that they have already
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also indicated that they have already "started receiving weapons within this initiative."

We prepare and equip our soldiers together with partners.

Also at the meeting with Tore Onshuus Sandvik, an agreement was reached on further plans for military assistance. This refers to 2026 - "for the most effective support of Ukrainian defenders."

Among other things:

Special attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the following areas:

production and joint procurement of UAVs;

industrial projects in the field of air defense, radio electronics, interceptors;

  • transfer of new NASAMS systems and ammunition capable of shooting down ballistic targets.
    • Note
      • Today afternoon

        President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first official visit of Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore Onshuus Sandvik to Ukraine.

        We discussed further defense cooperation, with an emphasis on co-production and investment in Ukrainian arms production, strengthening our air defense and combat aviation. Norwegian F-16s and NASAMS are an important component of protecting our skies. We appreciate this and hope for additional systems.

        - announced the President of Ukraine.

        Zelenskyy thanked and emphasized that this year "constant significant military support" to Ukraine has been increased to $7 billion.

        Ukraine truly feels Norway's reliable helping hand

        - states the post on Zelenskyy's page

        Ukraine plans pinpoint strikes in response to Russian aggression, noting the "intellectual regression" of the occupiers' leadership.

        Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new international sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of internal sanctions work against individuals cooperating with the Russian Federation.

        Syrskyi announced the completion of the first stage of the Armed Forces' transition to a corps command system

        Syrskyi announced the completion of the first phase of the Armed Forces' transition to a corps command system

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Politics
        Rustem Umerov
        NASAMS
        Oleksandr Syrskyi
        Norway
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        F-16 Fighting Falcon
