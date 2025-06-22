Chernyshov at home: Minister of National Unity of Ukraine announced his return

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, against the backdrop of previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine", stated that he had already completed his foreign assignment, and on June 23, the official returns to work in the Cabinet of Ministers. UNN reports with reference to Chernyshov's Facebook page.

Finally home. A difficult but very important business trip (which, thanks to some media, unexpectedly became popular) is over. - it is stated in the post on Oleksiy Chernyshov's FB page.

He also noted that on June 23, he returns to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Tomorrow - I return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers: we will implement the agreements in practice. In particular, we will work on maximizing the preservation of the existing support for our citizens in EU member states. - Chernyshov stated in his post.

We will analyze the discrediting campaign by facts. Truth always wins, - he added.

Recall

NABU and SAP intend to announce suspicion to Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov on June 23.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. Chernyshov is to return after the completion of the business trip.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is signed until the end of the week.

Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income