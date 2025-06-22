$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 5616 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 16607 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 24473 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 45988 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 134068 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 121986 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 217434 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 126677 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 138544 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 284383 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense Forces liberated Andriivka in Sumy region - Deep State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3338 views

Ukrainian military of the 225th separate assault unit liberated the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region. This allowed to stop the enemy's advance and strengthen the defense on the left flank, according to Deep State.

Defense Forces liberated Andriivka in Sumy region - Deep State

After prolonged battles, Ukrainian military personnel from the 225th separate assault unit took control of the village of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast. This allowed them to halt the enemy's advance towards Khotyn and Pysarivka, and to strengthen defenses on the left flank.

Deep State reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The 225th Separate Assault Unit, after prolonged battles and measures to clear the *rdered remnants in the village, managed to take control of the village. These actions allowed, firstly, to divert forces from other villages, as the enemy dug into Andriivka. Secondly, to stop further advance to important settlements Khotyn and Pysarivka

- the post says.

A BTGr of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade was brought into the village for consolidation, added the military. 

"The situation is getting worse and needs to be saved": the occupiers are advancing near Lyman - Deep State07.04.25, 00:19 • 13439 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Sumy Oblast
Khotyn
Ukraine
Tesla
