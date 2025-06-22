After prolonged battles, Ukrainian military personnel from the 225th separate assault unit took control of the village of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast. This allowed them to halt the enemy's advance towards Khotyn and Pysarivka, and to strengthen defenses on the left flank.

Deep State reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The 225th Separate Assault Unit, after prolonged battles and measures to clear the *rdered remnants in the village, managed to take control of the village. These actions allowed, firstly, to divert forces from other villages, as the enemy dug into Andriivka. Secondly, to stop further advance to important settlements Khotyn and Pysarivka - the post says.

A BTGr of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade was brought into the village for consolidation, added the military.

