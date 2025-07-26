In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 20682 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 54347 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 151433 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 66559 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 65165 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 103964 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41767 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54768 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51122 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91928 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
50%
748mm
Popular news
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian FederationJuly 26, 03:45 AM • 13933 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 16350 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 8952 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 10792 views
In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCC car, some mobilized individuals fled10:39 AM • 5866 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 151429 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 103962 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 154605 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 128729 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 148344 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con12:13 PM • 692 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign11:00 AM • 1892 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 8982 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 256404 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 369755 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

The median rent in the US has increased from $824 in 2008 to over $1300 in 2025, forcing Americans to spend a significant portion of their income on housing. On average, 38.3 hours of work per month are needed to cover rent, but in Vermont, this figure reaches 60.2 hours, and in New York, 90.2 hours.

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income

In the US, people spend an amount equal to a week's salary on rent each month, and in some cities, two whole weeks' income goes just to housing, Fortune reports, writes UNN.

Details

The median rent in the US has increased from approximately $824 in 2008 to over $1300 in 2025. As rent has grown faster than wages, people in the US are spending a much larger portion of their income on housing. On average, a week's salary is now required for monthly rent, the publication writes.

It is noted that only in the period from 2022 to 2025, rent increased by almost 6%.

A recent analysis of housing data by Self Financial, based on US Census data, apartment listings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve, shows how many working hours people in the US spend on housing each month.

On average, it takes 38.3 hours of work in the US to cover monthly rent, which corresponds to an average work week. However, there is a significant difference across states in the US in the number of working hours required to pay rent.

According to Self Financial's analysis, Vermont residents need to work 60.2 hours per month to cover the average monthly rent, which is the highest among all states. South Dakota residents only need 27.6 hours to cover rent, placing them last. New York residents need to work the most hours to pay rent, at 90.2 hours.

Here are the five US states with the most hours required to cover average monthly rent:

  • Vermont: 60.2 hours;
    • Hawaii: 59.9 hours;
      • California: 52.4 hours;
        • New Jersey: 50.4 hours;
          • Maryland: 50.3 hours.

            And here are the five US states with the fewest hours required to cover average monthly rent:

            • Maine: 32.3 hours;
              • North Dakota: 32.2 hours;
                • Alabama: 31.4 hours;
                  • Arkansas: 31.1 hours;
                    • South Dakota: 27.6 hours.

                      While the outlook for rental housing in the US may seem bleak, there is a small glimmer of hope. According to Redfin, as of May, the median rent in the US has decreased by approximately 1% year-over-year. This is due to apartment construction nearing a 50-year high, Redfin economists note.

                      "Despite high demand from renters, it's not keeping up with supply," said Sheharyar Bokhari, a senior economist at Redfin. "Many apartments are sitting vacant for months, which means renters can negotiate concessions, and landlords have less leverage to keep rents high."

                      Meanwhile, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index in the US, renting a home is still much cheaper than buying one, thanks to sky-high mortgage rates approaching 7% and home prices that are 55% higher than at the beginning of 2020.

                      European real estate market stuck in 'zombie land' with no signs of recovery - Reuters17.07.25, 14:34 • 6548 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
                      South Dakota
                      Maine
                      New Jersey
                      North Dakota
                      Arkansas
                      Federal Reserve
                      Alabama
                      California
                      Hawaii
                      New York City
                      United States
                      Tesla
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      S&P 500
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Brent Oil
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gold
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gas TTF
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9