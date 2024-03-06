On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont, garnering more votes than her rival Donald Trump - the only state the GOP representative was able to win on Super Tuesday. Earlier, she won the primary election for the first time on Sunday, but only in the Washington metropolitan area.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

Former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly won the Republican primary in Vermont, her first victory out of 15 states on Super Tuesday and the only time a Republican woman has won a state presidential primary.

Haley's new success gives her a symbolic victory, and also prevents Trump from clearly dominating the presidential race. It should be noted, however, that in other so-called "Super Tuesday" votes in more than a dozen states, Trump once again demonstrated his potential by winning a number of victories.

According to Edison Research, both Biden and Trump won their votes in North Carolina and Virginia. The same is true for Tennessee and Oklahoma. Virginia was the first state to have its vote finalized.

According to consistent media reports, Biden and Trump also won Colorado, Arkansas, Alabama, and Texas. Texas is considered an important state for Democrats and Republicans, not least because of the large number of delegate votes at party conventions. Biden and Trump also won races in Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Recall

