On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17483 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 56785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43321 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212508 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221624 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249370 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155188 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371655 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15901 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 56785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212508 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172540 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191101 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11549 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20511 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21080 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37378 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45152 views
On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33138 views

Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont, garnering more votes than her rival Donald Trump - the only state the GOP representative was able to win on Super Tuesday. Earlier, she won the primary election for the first time on Sunday, but only in the Washington metropolitan area.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

Former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly won the Republican primary in Vermont, her first victory out of 15 states on Super Tuesday and the only time a Republican woman has won a state presidential primary.

Haley's new success gives her a symbolic victory, and also prevents Trump from clearly dominating the presidential race. It should be noted, however, that in other so-called "Super Tuesday" votes in more than a dozen states, Trump once again demonstrated his potential by winning a number of victories.

According to Edison Research, both Biden and Trump won their votes in North Carolina and Virginia. The same is true for Tennessee and Oklahoma. Virginia was the first state to have its vote finalized.

According to consistent media reports, Biden and Trump also won Colorado, Arkansas, Alabama, and Texas. Texas is considered an important state for Democrats and Republicans, not least because of the large number of delegate votes at party conventions. Biden and Trump also won races in Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Recall

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska declined an invitation to attend US President Biden's speech in Congress because she was scheduled to sit next to the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Biden warns that Trump's victory would meana return to "chaos, division and darkness" and jeopardize the progress made by his administration.

Trump met with Elon Musk to find potential funding for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

