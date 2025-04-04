Nikki Haley

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10485 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18292 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58304 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202856 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116816 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304192 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212798 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122495 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249770 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304192 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11235 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38307 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66547 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52531 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122094 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Nikki Haley

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled his planned speech at the Hudson Institute. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the cancellation.

Politics • February 28, 08:35 PM • 92508 views

Trump wins the last swing state with a total of 74.6 million votes

Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).

News of the World • November 10, 09:46 AM • 24523 views

Trump says Haley and Pompeo will not join his new administration

Donald Trump has announced that he will not invite former candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his new administration. He thanked them for their previous service to the country.

News of the World • November 10, 04:16 AM • 35232 views

Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley - former Clinton adviser

A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.

News of the World • July 26, 08:35 AM • 17877 views

J.D. Vance officially becomes Trump's vice presidential candidate

Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.

News of the World • July 18, 08:44 AM • 16787 views

Biden names condition for participating in debate with Trump

Biden said that his participation in the debate with Trump depends on Trump's behavior, as Trump is the only Republican contender, while Biden is leading among Democrats.

News of the World • March 9, 02:35 AM • 36205 views

Trump's last rival Nikki Haley announces her withdrawal from the US presidential race

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

News of the World • March 6, 03:55 PM • 31016 views

Trump's last Republican rival Haley to drop out of presidential race - CNN

Nikki Haley is expected to drop out of the Republican presidential race and clear the way for former President Donald Trump.

News of the World • March 6, 12:24 PM • 26048 views

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.

News of the World • March 6, 08:32 AM • 33138 views

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries

On Super Tuesday, Biden and Trump won their primaries in 15 states, securing the presidential nomination in the 2024 elections.

News of the World • March 6, 07:07 AM • 44276 views

Trump wins in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday

According to the vote count, Trump won the elections in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday.

Politics • March 6, 01:33 AM • 34783 views

Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Dakota on the eve of the Super Tuesday vote.

News of the World • March 5, 10:34 AM • 21923 views

Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times

Trump receives majority support in the preliminary results of the Republican caucuses in North Dakota.

Politics • March 5, 03:30 AM • 31956 views

Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in the District of Columbia

Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, receiving all 19 delegate votes, garnering 62. 8% of the vote against Trump's 33.3%.

News of the World • March 4, 02:04 AM • 33633 views

Trump wins in three states

Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, defeating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and increasing his delegate count.

Elections 2014 • March 3, 02:22 AM • 27593 views

Senator Mitch McConnell resigns as Republican leader

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.

News of the World • February 29, 08:24 AM • 22467 views

Trump and Biden win the primaries in Michigan

Trump and Biden won their primaries in Michigan, with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the fight for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.

News of the World • February 28, 02:23 AM • 25099 views

Nikki Haley promises to continue her presidential campaign even if she loses to Trump in her home state

Nikki Haley has vowed to continue her presidential campaign, saying she has no intention of dropping out after the South Carolina primary, despite being more than 30 points behind Donald Trump in polls in her state.

News of the World • February 20, 10:18 PM • 26187 views

Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian president "president of Mexico"

During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.

Politics • February 10, 11:00 PM • 95063 views

Trump wins the Nevada primary

Donald Trump won almost all the Republican votes in the Nevada primary and 26 delegates, further cementing his status as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

News of the World • February 9, 08:48 AM • 22750 views

Trump says he wants to hold an immediate debate with Biden

Trump wants an immediate debate with President Biden to discuss policies that could benefit the country.

News of the World • February 6, 07:39 AM • 27013 views

President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

Politics • January 30, 02:56 PM • 29492 views