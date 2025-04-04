President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled his planned speech at the Hudson Institute. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the cancellation.
Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).
Donald Trump has announced that he will not invite former candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his new administration. He thanked them for their previous service to the country.
A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.
Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.
Biden said that his participation in the debate with Trump depends on Trump's behavior, as Trump is the only Republican contender, while Biden is leading among Democrats.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.
On Super Tuesday, Biden and Trump won their primaries in 15 states, securing the presidential nomination in the 2024 elections.
According to the vote count, Trump won the elections in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday.
Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Dakota on the eve of the Super Tuesday vote.
Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, receiving all 19 delegate votes, garnering 62. 8% of the vote against Trump's 33.3%.
Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, defeating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and increasing his delegate count.
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.
Trump and Biden won their primaries in Michigan, with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the fight for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.
Nikki Haley has vowed to continue her presidential campaign, saying she has no intention of dropping out after the South Carolina primary, despite being more than 30 points behind Donald Trump in polls in her state.
During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.
Donald Trump won almost all the Republican votes in the Nevada primary and 26 delegates, further cementing his status as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.
Trump wants an immediate debate with President Biden to discuss policies that could benefit the country.
Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.