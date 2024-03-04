Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in the District of Columbia

Nikki Haley is leading in the Republican primary in the District of Columbia. This is her first victory over former President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Associated Press, Haley receives 62.8% of the vote after 100% of the votes have been counted. Trump was supported by 33.3% of those who came to the primaries.

Prior to the D.C. primary, former President Donald Trump had 244 delegate votes, while Nikki Haley had 24. Now, Haley will get all 19 delegate votes in the District of Columbia.

On March 2, Donald Trump won the caucuses in Idaho, Michigan, and Missouri.

According to the Associated Press, the former president is likely to gain a few hundred more votes during Super Tuesday on March 5.

