Nikki Haley promises to continue her presidential campaign even if she loses to Trump in her home state

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96583 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110204 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152905 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252706 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174669 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227142 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30748 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27192 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34189 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27292 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24362 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225443 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113382 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114257 views
Nikki Haley promises to continue her presidential campaign even if she loses to Trump in her home state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26138 views

Nikki Haley has vowed to continue her presidential campaign, saying she has no intention of dropping out after the South Carolina primary, despite being more than 30 points behind Donald Trump in polls in her state.

Nikki Haley, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in the United States, has vowed to continue her presidential campaign, saying that "we don't crown kings in this country" and that she does not intend to drop out of the race after the South Carolina primary scheduled for Saturday. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

I am not afraid of Trump's retaliation

Haley said in a speech in Greenville, South Carolina.

South Carolina is Haley's home state. She is expected to lose to ex-President Donald Trump in the primaries here.

Trump has the advantage, according to opinion polls. His allies have stepped up pressure on Haley to force her out of the race after she lost the first four nominating contests by wide margins.

Trump threatened to exclude donors who continue to give her money from the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

We do not crown kings in this country. We are holding elections. That's why I refuse to drop out (of the race). South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But I will still be running for president on Sunday. I'm not going anywhere

Haley said.

She had previously said that she believed she could defeat Trump in her home state, but polls consistently showed her lagging by more than 30 percentage points.

As a result, its donors have turned their attention to several states and territories that are voting in early March, some of which have a high proportion of college-educated suburbanites.

Nikki Haley doubts Trump's mental capacity21.01.24, 03:01 • 34431 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
nikki-haleyNikki Haley
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

