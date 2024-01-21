Nikki Haley doubts Trump's mental capacity

Nikki Haley questioned whether Trump was "mentally healthy" after he confused her with Nancy Pelosi at a rally. NBC writes about it, UNN reports .

My concern, without saying anything derogatory, is that when you have to deal with the pressures that are put on you as president, we cannot have a person who has doubts about whether that person is mentally fit for the job Haley said at a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

The criticism of Haley came after Trump confused her with Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who was formerly the speaker of the House of Representatives. On Friday, Trump said that it was Haley who was responsible for security in Congress during the January 6 assault.

Haley believes that candidates over the age of 75 should take a cognitive test.

We need people who are on top of their game. Do we really want them throwing out names and making mistakes when they were 80 years old and dealing with Putin, Xi, Kim and North Korea? We can't have that she said after the election meeting.

Nikki Haley's statements are among the most direct criticisms of Trump's cognitive acuity to date from one of his opponents in the campaign for the nomination. Trump himself claims to have outstanding cognitive abilities.

