Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is convinced that if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, he will not "abandon Ukrainians" but will double aid. Johnson wrote about this in his column for the Daily Mail, UNN reports.

I simply cannot believe that Trump will abandon the Ukrainians. On the contrary, having realized that there is no deal with Putin, I think there is a good chance that he will redouble his efforts and finish what he started - giving them what they need to win - Johnson wrote.

Details

Johnson notes that former US President Barack Obama did nothing to stop dictator Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

"He (Obama - ed.) did nothing to push Putin out of Ukraine, neither from Crimea nor Donbas. Neither did the French, nor the Germans, nor, frankly, the British government of the time, which decided - mysteriously - to wash its hands of this issue and entrust the fate of Ukrainians to the morally bankrupt Normandy format," Johnson said.

He emphasized that it was Trump who gave Ukraine the Javelin systems that helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the battle for Kyiv.

"It was Donald Trump who gave the Ukrainians the Javelin anti-tank weapons that - along with British NLAW missiles and other weapons - were so valuable to the Ukrainians in the battle for Kyiv; and at least in part because of this bold decision by Trump, the Ukrainians were able to stun the world and force Putin's armies to flee the Ukrainian capital," the former prime minister adds.

Johnson is convinced that under Trump, the West will become stronger and the world more stable.

AddendumAddendum

Trump said that if he came to power in the United States, he would end the war "very quickly" because he "gets along well with Putin.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv, but he also put forward one condition.