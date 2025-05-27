A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

Today, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant in the Chinese city of Gaomi. The cause of the incident has not yet been established, and the number of victims also remains unknown. This was reported by UNN with reference to SCMP.

The explosion at the Shandong Youdao Chemical chemical plant, located in the city of Gaomi, was accompanied by a huge fireball and plumes of smoke that rose hundreds of meters into the air.

"The explosion occurred just before noon, and there is no information yet on whether there are any casualties," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Local residents said they felt a strong impact.

"My house was literally shaken by the explosion," one resident told Thepaper.cn portal.

He added that "the windows were broken and various objects were flying around the house." According to the man, the streets were covered with glass fragments and electrical appliances that flew out of the houses. Rescue operations are currently underway. The cause of the explosion has yet to be established.

"Local fire and rescue services sent 55 pieces of equipment and 232 personnel to the scene," official sources said. The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations has deployed additional specialized units to assist.

Shandong Youdao Chemical was founded in 2019. It has more than 300 employees and produces pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. In particular, the company is the world's largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, producing about 11,000 tons of this product per year.

