Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 6874 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15337 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39011 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 96979 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180873 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164729 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170742 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113003 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9226 views

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Gaomi, accompanied by a large fire. More than 55 units of equipment and 232 rescuers were sent to the scene, the cause of the explosion is being established.

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

Today, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant in the Chinese city of Gaomi. The cause of the incident has not yet been established, and the number of victims also remains unknown. This was reported by UNN with reference to SCMP.

The explosion at the Shandong Youdao Chemical chemical plant, located in the city of Gaomi, was accompanied by a huge fireball and plumes of smoke that rose hundreds of meters into the air.

"The explosion occurred just before noon, and there is no information yet on whether there are any casualties," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Local residents said they felt a strong impact.

"My house was literally shaken by the explosion," one resident told Thepaper.cn portal.

He added that "the windows were broken and various objects were flying around the house." According to the man, the streets were covered with glass fragments and electrical appliances that flew out of the houses. Rescue operations are currently underway. The cause of the explosion has yet to be established.

"Local fire and rescue services sent 55 pieces of equipment and 232 personnel to the scene," official sources said. The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations has deployed additional specialized units to assist.

Add

Shandong Youdao Chemical was founded in 2019. It has more than 300 employees and produces pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. In particular, the company is the world's largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, producing about 11,000 tons of this product per year.

Boat exploded in Florida: 11 people injured, including two children27.05.25, 08:58 • 2696 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
