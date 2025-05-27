Boat exploded in Florida: 11 people injured, including two children

Several people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, the fire department said, UNN reports, citing the Miami Herald.

Details

The boat, which was near the New River Triangle shoal, exploded around 5:45 p.m. local time, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker.

Frank Guzman, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said 11 people were injured on the boat, including two children.

Guzman said at the scene that all 11 people on the boat were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

"Many of them had burns over large parts of their bodies," Guzman said.

As of Monday evening, it was not clear what caused the explosion.

Photo: Pierre Taylor/Miami Herald

11 people injured in shooting in beach town in US