In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Senator Mitch McConnell resigns as Republican leader

Kyiv • UNN

 22467 views

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.

Senator Mitch McConnell resigns as Republican leader

One of the most important Republican politicians, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on Wednesday that he would resign from his leadership position after almost two decades in November 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Republican leader in the US Senate after almost two decades, plans to step down in November 2024. Recently, he has had concerns about his health.

Last week he turned 82 years old.

One of the least appreciated talents in life is knowing when to move on to the next chapter of your life

 ," McConnell said in his statement.

However, he will remain a regular senator until his term expires in January 2027.

AddendumAddendum

McConnell has been serving in the Senate since 1985. According to the House of Representatives, since 2006, he has been elected Republican leader nine times - as majority or minority leader, depending on the results of the respective parliamentary elections and party seats in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell is considered one of the most important players in US politics.

He has a complicated relationship with former President Donald Trump, with media reports that the politicians had a falling out when Trump continued to spread information about rigged elections months after his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

Argentine President promises platform to support Ukraine in Latin America29.02.24, 09:55 • 26960 views

The leading Republican in the U.S. Senate has been trying to allay concerns about his health. However, during a speech last year, McConnell fell silent in the middle of a sentence. This was followed by about 20 seconds of silence until his party colleagues asked if he was okay. Eventually, he was led out of the camera's view.

The venerable age of leading American politicians is always a subject of debate. Joe Biden is the oldest US president of all time and is seeking a second term in office. McConnell's successor may be especially important given that 78-year-old Donald Trump is running for the US presidency.

Recall

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Donald Trump'sappeal against a ruling that he does not have immunity in a case involving an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump and Biden won their respective primaries in Michigan,with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the race for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.

After France's statements, the Netherlands did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine29.02.24, 10:03 • 27236 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

