One of the most important Republican politicians, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on Wednesday that he would resign from his leadership position after almost two decades in November 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Republican leader in the US Senate after almost two decades, plans to step down in November 2024. Recently, he has had concerns about his health.

Last week he turned 82 years old.

One of the least appreciated talents in life is knowing when to move on to the next chapter of your life ," McConnell said in his statement.

However, he will remain a regular senator until his term expires in January 2027.

McConnell has been serving in the Senate since 1985. According to the House of Representatives, since 2006, he has been elected Republican leader nine times - as majority or minority leader, depending on the results of the respective parliamentary elections and party seats in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell is considered one of the most important players in US politics.

He has a complicated relationship with former President Donald Trump, with media reports that the politicians had a falling out when Trump continued to spread information about rigged elections months after his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

The leading Republican in the U.S. Senate has been trying to allay concerns about his health. However, during a speech last year, McConnell fell silent in the middle of a sentence. This was followed by about 20 seconds of silence until his party colleagues asked if he was okay. Eventually, he was led out of the camera's view.

The venerable age of leading American politicians is always a subject of debate. Joe Biden is the oldest US president of all time and is seeking a second term in office. McConnell's successor may be especially important given that 78-year-old Donald Trump is running for the US presidency.

