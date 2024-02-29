After France's statements, the Netherlands did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28164 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102230 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66377 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 265626 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227547 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189342 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229591 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157235 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 38094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 102230 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 265626 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227547 views
After France's statements, the Netherlands did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27236 views

The Netherlands does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of NATO or an international coalition, Dutch Army Commander Onno Eichelsheim said.

After France's statements, the Netherlands did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

The commander of the Dutch troops, Onno Eichelsheim, said that it was not yet time to talk about the possibility of the Netherlands sending troops to Ukraine, but indicated that all options should remain open. This was reported by NL Times, according to UNN.

I think we should keep all options open to see how best to support Ukraine,

- Eichelsheim is quoted by the Dutch edition.

Details

Eischelheim suggested that the Dutch military could come to Ukraine as part of NATO, or an alliance of 10-15 countries. However, there are now other ways to help Ukraine, including providing armed assistance, the official said.

There are other options besides thinking about sending in the military in NATO uniforms,

- He says.

Recall

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine. "At the moment, there is no agreement on an official, authorized deployment of ground troops. But in the future, nothing should be ruled out."

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Tuesday that the French military will not take part in the fighting, but could help with demining, cyber defense, and weapons production.

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
