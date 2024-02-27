"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37980 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 145633 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 316365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 262106 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200390 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252834 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158955 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 74016 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 145649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 316378 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 262116 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25702 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33269 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32885 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89457 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96258 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26774 views

During his visit to Freiburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz clearly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Western troops could be sent to Ukraine.

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has clearly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. During his visit to Freiburg, Scholz commented on this in a statement, UNN reports with reference to Die Welt.

Details

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly rebutted French President Macron by saying that at the Ukraine conference in Paris, it was agreed "that there will be no ground troops, no soldiers sent there by European or NATO countries on Ukrainian soil." This also applies to the future, Scholz said on Tuesday during a visit to Freiburg.

Scholz also emphasized that Western soldiers "are not allowed to take an active part in military operations" even from their home countries. Opposition to the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is shared by allies, Scholz said. He referred to the discussions at a conference on Ukraine the day before in Paris: there was a "very unanimous" opinion "on this issue.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Freiburg im Breisgau
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87