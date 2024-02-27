"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has clearly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. During his visit to Freiburg, Scholz commented on this in a statement, UNN reports with reference to Die Welt.

Details

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly rebutted French President Macron by saying that at the Ukraine conference in Paris, it was agreed "that there will be no ground troops, no soldiers sent there by European or NATO countries on Ukrainian soil." This also applies to the future, Scholz said on Tuesday during a visit to Freiburg.

Scholz also emphasized that Western soldiers "are not allowed to take an active part in military operations" even from their home countries. Opposition to the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is shared by allies, Scholz said. He referred to the discussions at a conference on Ukraine the day before in Paris: there was a "very unanimous" opinion "on this issue.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.