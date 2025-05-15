Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

Ukraine is interested in constructive participation in the peace talks to be held in Istanbul with the participation of the USA, Turkey and Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Ukraine is interested. We agreed with President Erdogan that our group, the Turkish group, will be present. We will definitely hold a meeting with the American, Turkish and Ukrainian groups. Such a meeting will take place. We will definitely hold a meeting in the format with the Russian side. I hope that this meeting will still happen. And that it will not only be a "show-off", but a meeting time will still appear - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Kyiv is waiting for appropriate signals from the American-Turkish side.

I would say specifics, at what time they meet today or at what time the groups meet tomorrow - the President noted.

The President also confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is leaving for Istanbul.

Our group, which I am sending to Istanbul, will be there tomorrow. That is, no one will break at least a fragile opportunity from the side of Ukraine. We will be constructive, we will be present in various formats that will be agreed - Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not all of it, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation. In general, the Ukrainian delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Head of the Office of the President Yermak, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, the Head of the General Staff, the Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk and representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence services.