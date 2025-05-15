$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 616 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 682 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 15027 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50882 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74280 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143753 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136875 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267625 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102981 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71635 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3436 views

The Ukrainian delegation is heading to Istanbul for negotiations with the participation of the USA, Turkey and Russia. Zelensky expressed hope that the meeting will not be just for show.

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

Ukraine is interested in constructive participation in the peace talks to be held in Istanbul with the participation of the USA, Turkey and Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN

Ukraine is interested. We agreed with President Erdogan that our group, the Turkish group, will be present. We will definitely hold a meeting with the American, Turkish and Ukrainian groups. Such a meeting will take place. We will definitely hold a meeting in the format with the Russian side. I hope that this meeting will still happen. And that it will not only be a "show-off", but a meeting time will still appear 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Kyiv is waiting for appropriate signals from the American-Turkish side.

I would say specifics, at what time they meet today or at what time the groups meet tomorrow 

- the President noted.

The President also confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is leaving for Istanbul.

Our group, which I am sending to Istanbul, will be there tomorrow. That is, no one will break at least a fragile opportunity from the side of Ukraine. We will be constructive, we will be present in various formats that will be agreed 

- Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not all of it, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation. In general, the Ukrainian delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Head of the Office of the President Yermak, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, the Head of the General Staff, the Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk and representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence services.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
