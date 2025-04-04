Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.
The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.
Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.
Canada is exploring the possibility of imposing tariffs on goods from the United States in response to Trump's threat to impose a 25% duty. The daily trade turnover between the two countries is 2 2.7 billion, and Canada is the main exporter for 36 US states.
John Thune has become the new leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, defeating a candidate from Trump's supporters. Senators demonstrated their independence from the future president by electing an experienced politician.
Donald Trump has called on Republican senators to abandon the lengthy confirmation process for his future administration. The three senators running for Senate Republican leader supported this initiative.
During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.
President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.
President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.
President Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to the U. S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine, thanking leaders of both parties for their strong bipartisan support.
The US Senate passes a $95. 3 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which President Biden promises to sign immediately to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.
The U. S. Senate is expected to vote on and approve a large aid package to Ukraine and other U.S. allies worth $95 billion, of which $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, after the House of Representatives passed it with bipartisan support.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the U. S. Oksana Markarova thanked the House of Representatives for passing the Ukraine Assistance Bill and promised to continue to work for Ukraine's victory, which is necessary for the world to live under the rule of law.
During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed unblocking military and financial aid, American investment in the Ukrainian economy, and the use of frozen russian assets.
Biden urged Congress to pass the aid package for Ukraine and Israel approved by the Senate as soon as possible.
In light of Iran's attack on Israel, the U. S. House of Representatives will abandon its previously announced schedule next week to consider a bill in support of Israel.
With McConnell's resignation as Senate Republican leader, Ukraine loses an important ally in passing bipartisan aid packages.
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.
President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.
Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the U. S. Senate's approval of more than $60 billion in aid and said that continued assistance will help save lives from Russian terror and counteract aggression.
The US Senate approves more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, which President Zelenskyy says will save lives from Russian terror.
The Ukraine-Israel funding bill remains at risk of failure due to Republican infighting in the US.
The U. S. Congressional recess leaves issues such as aid to Ukraine and border security unresolved, making January a challenging month
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is confident that Ukraine will liberate Crimea in 2024 and assures of further US military support for Ukraine. Both US political parties support Ukraine in its fight against the "forces of evil."
Danilov is optimistic that the U. S. Congress will approve funding for Ukraine in January, following assurances from U.S. leaders and bipartisan efforts.
The United States is providing Ukraine with significant military and economic support, including efforts to fight corruption and attract investment to strengthen Ukraine's democracy and economy.
In January, the US Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine, and Schumer and McConnell will announce progress in the negotiations, but admit that there are still outstanding issues. They aim to address national security issues, including support for allies such as Ukraine after the crisis.
Senate leaders are working on a compromise on border security and aid to Ukraine, but they will have to negotiate hard, and a vote is likely to be postponed until after the recess.