Mitch McConnell

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14416 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25686 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63107 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121152 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244086 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255022 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129738 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309282 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2080 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12671 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43743 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71729 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56875 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Mitch McConnell

U.S. Senate recognizes Trump's henchman as new FBI director

Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.

News of the World • February 20, 09:21 PM • 26291 views

US Senate confirms Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary despite criticism

The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.

News of the World • February 13, 07:39 PM • 24398 views

Yermak and representatives of the Trump team discussed Russia's plans and how to thwart them

Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.

Politics • December 6, 08:13 AM • 18300 views

Canada is already studying tariffs on certain goods from the United States after Trump's threats to impose duties

Canada is exploring the possibility of imposing tariffs on goods from the United States in response to Trump's threat to impose a 25% duty. The daily trade turnover between the two countries is 2 2.7 billion, and Canada is the main exporter for 36 US states.

Economy • November 28, 08:33 AM • 15769 views

Republicans in the US Senate elected a new leader against Trump's wishes

John Thune has become the new leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, defeating a candidate from Trump's supporters. Senators demonstrated their independence from the future president by electing an experienced politician.

News of the World • November 13, 06:54 PM • 20292 views

Trump wants to shorten the Senate confirmation process

Donald Trump has called on Republican senators to abandon the lengthy confirmation process for his future administration. The three senators running for Senate Republican leader supported this initiative.

News of the World • November 11, 11:29 AM • 16188 views

The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.

War • September 27, 09:21 AM • 17293 views

US Senate and House of Representatives announce bipartisan meetings with Zelenskyy for today

President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.

Politics • September 26, 08:50 AM • 72829 views

Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.

News of the World • June 7, 05:50 AM • 21247 views

It is important to send the next defense packages to Ukraine as soon as possible: Zelenskyy talks to Speaker of the House and Senate leaders

President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.

War • April 25, 05:03 PM • 22635 views

Zelensky expressed gratitude: US Senate approves vital aid to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to the U. S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine, thanking leaders of both parties for their strong bipartisan support.

War • April 24, 02:40 AM • 25701 views

Biden promises to immediately sign the bill passed by the Senate to restore military aid to Ukraine as soon as possible

The US Senate passes a $95. 3 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which President Biden promises to sign immediately to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.

War • April 24, 02:19 AM • 114100 views

US Senate plans vote on Ukraine aid today after months of delay in the House

The U. S. Senate is expected to vote on and approve a large aid package to Ukraine and other U.S. allies worth $95 billion, of which $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, after the House of Representatives passed it with bipartisan support.

War • April 23, 08:51 AM • 25261 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. reacts to the House of Representatives' approval of aid to Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to the U. S. Oksana Markarova thanked the House of Representatives for passing the Ukraine Assistance Bill and promised to continue to work for Ukraine's victory, which is necessary for the world to live under the rule of law.

War • April 20, 06:24 PM • 99394 views

Shmyhal: We have finally seen progress in unblocking aid from the US

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed unblocking military and financial aid, American investment in the Ukrainian economy, and the use of frozen russian assets.

War • April 19, 12:57 AM • 50112 views

Biden says there is an "urgent need" for Congress to pass an aid package for Israel and Ukraine

Biden urged Congress to pass the aid package for Ukraine and Israel approved by the Senate as soon as possible.

War • April 15, 09:49 AM • 19040 views

US Congress to consider bill in support of Israel next week

In light of Iran's attack on Israel, the U. S. House of Representatives will abandon its previously announced schedule next week to consider a bill in support of Israel.

Politics • April 14, 08:05 AM • 98599 views

After McConnell's resignation, Ukraine loses one of its main supporters among Senate Republicans

With McConnell's resignation as Senate Republican leader, Ukraine loses an important ally in passing bipartisan aid packages.

War • February 29, 09:14 AM • 24713 views

Senator Mitch McConnell resigns as Republican leader

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.

News of the World • February 29, 08:24 AM • 22467 views

The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.

Politics • February 27, 07:46 PM • 83934 views

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.

Politics • February 26, 01:45 AM • 34450 views

"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the U. S. Senate's approval of more than $60 billion in aid and said that continued assistance will help save lives from Russian terror and counteract aggression.

Politics • February 13, 12:59 PM • 69355 views

"Further US assistance allows us to save lives from Russian terror": Zelensky reacts to Senate's approval of support for Ukraine

The US Senate approves more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, which President Zelenskyy says will save lives from Russian terror.

War • February 13, 12:17 PM • 33534 views

"The tension is very high": due to internal political struggle, the draft law on financing for Ukraine remains on the verge of failure

The Ukraine-Israel funding bill remains at risk of failure due to Republican infighting in the US.

Politics • February 6, 08:37 AM • 25096 views

US Congress goes on vacation, leaving the issue of aid to Ukraine and the border until January

The U. S. Congressional recess leaves issues such as aid to Ukraine and border security unresolved, making January a challenging month

Politics • December 21, 02:12 PM • 33337 views

Umerov is confident that Ukraine can liberate Crimea in 2024

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is confident that Ukraine will liberate Crimea in 2024 and assures of further US military support for Ukraine. Both US political parties support Ukraine in its fight against the "forces of evil."

War • December 21, 12:29 PM • 38076 views

We hope for a positive result in January - Danilov on US aid to Ukraine

Danilov is optimistic that the U. S. Congress will approve funding for Ukraine in January, following assurances from U.S. leaders and bipartisan efforts.

Politics • December 21, 08:49 AM • 23291 views

US State Department says it is helping Ukraine fight corruption

The United States is providing Ukraine with significant military and economic support, including efforts to fight corruption and attract investment to strengthen Ukraine's democracy and economy.

Politics • December 20, 06:11 PM • 32094 views

The US Congress will not return to the issue of aid to Ukraine until January

In January, the US Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine, and Schumer and McConnell will announce progress in the negotiations, but admit that there are still outstanding issues. They aim to address national security issues, including support for allies such as Ukraine after the crisis.

Politics • December 20, 07:48 AM • 23867 views

As the holidays approach: the US Senate has not yet agreed on military aid to Ukraine

Senate leaders are working on a compromise on border security and aid to Ukraine, but they will have to negotiate hard, and a vote is likely to be postponed until after the recess.

Politics • December 19, 03:08 PM • 24541 views