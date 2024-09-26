US Senate and House of Representatives announce bipartisan meetings with Zelenskyy for today

On September 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet, among others, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, UNN reports, citing Voice of America.

Democrat Chuck Schumer on the X network said he intends to meet with Zelensky on Thursday.

Tomorrow (September 26), we will proudly welcome President Zelensky to the U.S. Capitol to reaffirm our support for the people of Ukraine and hear from him what his country needs as they stand up to Putin - Schumer wrote.

Zelensky will also meet with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, CNN's Capitol Hill reporter Haley Talbot reported.



In addition, as Politico has learned, Zelenskyy will also meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, and House Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, a Democrat and a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.



He is also scheduled to meet with members of the House Armed Services Committee.

