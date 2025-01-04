ukenru
A stele destroyed by Russian shelling at the entrance to Pokrovsk is restored

A stele destroyed by Russian shelling at the entrance to Pokrovsk is restored

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36798 views

A stele with the name of the city, which was destroyed by Russian shelling on January 2, has been restored in Pokrovsk. Utility workers installed a new, lighter structure in one day on January 4.

A stele that was destroyed by Russian shelling on January 2 has been restored at the entrance to Pokrovsk. This was reported by Suspilne TV channel with reference to the head of the city military administration Serhiy Dobryak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the stele was restored by employees of the municipal service. The updated, lighter stele was installed on January 4, and the work was completed in one day.

AddendumAddendum

On January 2 , a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, poet and musician Pavlo Vyshebaba reported that a stele with the name of the city had been destroyed at the entrance to Pokrovsk. He noted that he put the letter “P”, which was thrown to the road, in the trunk of his car. According to Vyshebaba, it is to become an artifact in the future museum of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Recall

Last April, volunteers painted over inscriptions and stickers left by Ukrainian soldiers on the ceiling at the entrance to the Donetsk region, which caused outrage among many Ukrainians who saw it as the destruction of memory.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian military again painted the stele at the entrance to the Donetsk region.

Even the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left his autograph on the ceiling at the entrance to the Donetsk region during a visit to meet with Ukrainian defenders.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising