5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61653 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136793 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131779 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 49776 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101596 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103807 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182530 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132775 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143536 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135107 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152248 views
Actual
5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch

5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106047 views

Five anticipated films of different genres will be released in the near future. These include biographical films about Robbie Williams and Bob Dylan, a horror film called The Wolfman, a thriller about the 1972 Olympics, and a drama about restaurant workers.

January promises to be interesting for moviegoers around the world. Intricate plots, incredible life stories and skillful acting are just some of the attributes that await viewers on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that you can watch.

Robbie Williams: Better Man is a movie about the rapid rise, sharp fall and amazing revival of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Genre: music, biography

Country: UK, USA

Director: Michael Gracie

Cast: Robbie Williams, Johnno Davis, Steve Pemberton, Rachel Banno

Rental: з 09.01.2025

The Wolf Man is the story of a San Francisco husband and father named Blake who inherits a cozy house in rural Oregon after his father mysteriously disappears. With his marriage on the brink of collapse, he convinces his wife and daughter to visit the country estate to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. However, upon arrival, the family is attacked by an invisible animal, forcing them to lock themselves in the house. As night falls, the protagonist begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable. Frightened by the ominous sounds, the family does not immediately notice the changes in the man's body. The entity he is transforming into is becoming an increasing threat.

Genre: horror

Country: USA

Director: Lee Vonnell

Actors: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner

Rental: з 16.01.2025

Bob Dylan: A Complete Unknown is the story of a 19-year-old musician from Minnesota, Bob Dylan, who rapidly transformed from an ordinary folk singer into a chart-topping star. His songs and enigmatic image became a global sensation, and his groundbreaking performance in the style of electronic rock 'n' roll at the Newport Festival in 1965 was a turning point in the music of that time.

Genre: music, biography

Country: USA

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothy Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro

Rental: з 23.01.2025

September 5 - the film is set during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The story focuses on an American sports team that was forced to quickly switch from sports reporting to live coverage of the dramatic events of the Israeli hostage-taking. This film tells the story of a decisive moment that forever changed the way the media covers events and continues to influence the modern format of live broadcasts.

Genre: thriller

Country: Germany, USA

Director: Tim Felbaum

Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch

Rental: з 23.01.2025

La Cocina - the film takes place in the heart of the bustling kitchen of The Grill in Times Square, where dreams and despair collide as each employee pursues the unattainable American dream.

Genre: drama

Country: Mexico, USA

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Cast: Rooney Mara, Raul Briones

Rental: з 25.01.2025

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
munichMunich
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
san-frantsyskoSan Francisco
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising