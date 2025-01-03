5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch

January promises to be interesting for moviegoers around the world. Intricate plots, incredible life stories and skillful acting are just some of the attributes that await viewers on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that you can watch.

Robbie Williams: Better Man is a movie about the rapid rise, sharp fall and amazing revival of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Genre: music, biography

Country: UK, USA

Director: Michael Gracie

Cast: Robbie Williams, Johnno Davis, Steve Pemberton, Rachel Banno

Rental: з 09.01.2025

The Wolf Man is the story of a San Francisco husband and father named Blake who inherits a cozy house in rural Oregon after his father mysteriously disappears. With his marriage on the brink of collapse, he convinces his wife and daughter to visit the country estate to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. However, upon arrival, the family is attacked by an invisible animal, forcing them to lock themselves in the house. As night falls, the protagonist begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable. Frightened by the ominous sounds, the family does not immediately notice the changes in the man's body. The entity he is transforming into is becoming an increasing threat.

Genre: horror

Country: USA

Director: Lee Vonnell

Actors: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner

Rental: з 16.01.2025

Bob Dylan: A Complete Unknown is the story of a 19-year-old musician from Minnesota, Bob Dylan, who rapidly transformed from an ordinary folk singer into a chart-topping star. His songs and enigmatic image became a global sensation, and his groundbreaking performance in the style of electronic rock 'n' roll at the Newport Festival in 1965 was a turning point in the music of that time.

Genre: music, biography

Country: USA

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothy Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro

Rental: з 23.01.2025

September 5 - the film is set during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The story focuses on an American sports team that was forced to quickly switch from sports reporting to live coverage of the dramatic events of the Israeli hostage-taking. This film tells the story of a decisive moment that forever changed the way the media covers events and continues to influence the modern format of live broadcasts.

Genre: thriller

Country: Germany, USA

Director: Tim Felbaum

Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch

Rental: з 23.01.2025

La Cocina - the film takes place in the heart of the bustling kitchen of The Grill in Times Square, where dreams and despair collide as each employee pursues the unattainable American dream.

Genre: drama

Country: Mexico, USA

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Cast: Rooney Mara, Raul Briones

Rental: з 25.01.2025