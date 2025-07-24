Large-scale network of fraudulent call centers exposed in Ukraine: dozens of searches in various regions

In Ukraine, the activities of organized criminal groups that committed financial fraud under the guise of call centers have been exposed and stopped. In Kyiv, Lviv region, Lutsk, and Odesa region, networks that defrauded citizens both within the country and abroad have been neutralized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, regional and district prosecutor's offices, the activities of organized groups engaged in fraud in the field of financial services under the guise of call centers have been stopped in several regions of Ukraine. - the statement says.

In Kyiv, a network of pseudo-brokerage call centers operating under the classic fraudulent scheme of "investment support" has been liquidated. Their operators, posing as representatives of foreign brokerage companies, extorted funds from citizens of European and South Asian countries, allegedly for profitable financial investments.

During the searches, over 400 units of computer equipment, mobile phones, information carriers, black accounting records, and other material evidence were seized.

In the Lviv region, the activities of 23 fraudulent call centers have been stopped. Organized groups of people, under the guise of brokerage companies and financial platforms, persuaded citizens to invest funds in cryptocurrency and allegedly profitable trading on exchanges. In fact, the attackers seized citizens' funds, including those of residents of European countries.

During searches in the offices, computer equipment (over 1,000 system units and laptops), mobile phones, servers used in illegal activities, and other material evidence were seized.

Investigative actions are ongoing. The organizers of the illegal call centers are being identified.

In Lutsk, the activities of a fraudulent call center organized by a group of individuals, including foreigners, were exposed and stopped. Operators called citizens of EU countries, introduced themselves as bank employees, obtained confidential data, and debited funds from accounts.

During the searches, 20 desktop computers, 3 laptops, weapons, cash, draft records, mobile phones, bank cards, and two cars were seized. The call center had 23 workstations and operated as a well-established fraud conveyor.

In the Odesa region — in Odesa and Chornomorsk — 20 authorized searches were conducted simultaneously. As a result, a network of call centers operating under the guise of legal business was exposed. Fraudsters impersonated representatives of banks, state institutions, and online platforms to mislead citizens.

During the investigative actions, over 850 units of computer equipment, about 180 mobile phones, cash, instructions, conversation scripts, information carriers, and even weapons were seized. Some cryptocurrency accounts associated with illegal activities are already being studied by cyber specialists.

The coordinated operation was made possible thanks to the cooperation of the Office of the Prosecutor General with regional prosecutor's offices, the National Police, the SBU, as well as based on journalistic investigations.

Pre-trial investigations in all episodes are ongoing. The organizers of the schemes, the full circle of participants, and the victims are being identified. The issue of imposing arrests on the seized property, including funds and equipment, is being resolved.

The Prosecutor's Office will continue its principled line in the fight against organized fraud schemes that operate as a transnational business and tarnish Ukraine's reputation in wartime conditions. - the statement says.

