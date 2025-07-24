Committed crimes for 10 years: law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and the EU exposed a well-known hacker in Kyiv

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and Europol have exposed the developer of one of the world's most famous hacker platforms. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The special operation involved employees of the SBU, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Police of the French Republic, and Europol – specifically, cyber specialists were engaged.

According to the investigation, for over 10 years, hackers from around the world used an internet platform to acquire the latest developments in spyware and closed databases.

The developer of the platform, which had over 50,000 registered users, was exposed in Kyiv. Among them were well-known hacker groups, including "REvil", "LockBit", "Conti", "Qilin".

The attackers used malicious software purchased on the forum and initial access to the computer networks of international companies to subsequently extort money. If they were refused, they threatened to "leak" confidential data of the victims online and paralyze the organization's operations.

At the suspect's place of residence, computer equipment, phones, and money he received through cryptocurrency transactions for facilitating hacker activities were found.

