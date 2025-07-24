$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Committed crimes for 10 years: law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and the EU exposed a well-known hacker in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 1828 views

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and Europol exposed the developer of one of the world's most famous hacking platforms in Kyiv. This platform, which operated for over 10 years, had over 50,000 registered users, including well-known hacking groups.

Committed crimes for 10 years: law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and the EU exposed a well-known hacker in Kyiv

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France, and Europol have exposed the developer of one of the world's most famous hacker platforms. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The special operation involved employees of the SBU, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Police of the French Republic, and Europol – specifically, cyber specialists were engaged.

According to the investigation, for over 10 years, hackers from around the world used an internet platform to acquire the latest developments in spyware and closed databases.

The developer of the platform, which had over 50,000 registered users, was exposed in Kyiv. Among them were well-known hacker groups, including "REvil", "LockBit", "Conti", "Qilin".

The attackers used malicious software purchased on the forum and initial access to the computer networks of international companies to subsequently extort money. If they were refused, they threatened to "leak" confidential data of the victims online and paralyze the organization's operations.

At the suspect's place of residence, computer equipment, phones, and money he received through cryptocurrency transactions for facilitating hacker activities were found.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement agencies from more than ten European countries, as well as Canada and the USA, conducted a joint operation against the large-scale network of pro-Russian hackers NoName057(16).

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Canada
France
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
