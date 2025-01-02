The Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care, which holds a monopoly position in the Ukrainian market of medical dressings for patients with a rare disease, epidermolysis bullosa, may be involved in financing the public union Orphan Diseases of Ukraine, headed by Tetiana Kulesha. This is indicated by the data obtained by the editorial board of UNN.

According to UNN, Molnlycke Health Care actively supports the activities of this union, using it as a tool to lobby for its own interests. Tetyana Kulesha, who heads the union, has actually become the company's mouthpiece, helping to maintain Molnlycke's monopoly on the medical dressings market in Ukraine.

In her public speeches, Kulesha constantly emphasizes that there is no alternative to Swedish bandages and defends Molnlycke products, despite the availability of high-quality and cheaper analogues that are successfully used in other countries. Thus, instead of protecting the interests of patients, the Orphan Diseases of Ukraine NGO actually works to promote one commercial manufacturer. Ukrainian butterfly people were forced to wear the Swedish manufacturer's bandages because the company is listed in medical protocols despite the existing rules, which may indicate a corruption trail in this story.

Tatiana Kulesha's activities raise serious questions. She actively participates in meetings of parliamentary committees and other government agencies, defending the interests of Molnlycke Health Care. This creates a vicious circle where patients remain dependent on one provider and the state spends much more money than it could with competitive procurement.

Experts interviewed by UNN note that the situation around Molnlycke Health Care has clear signs of a conflict of interest and corruption. At the same time, attempts by other manufacturers to offer alternative dressings for public tenders are being blocked due to the influence of Orphan Diseases of Ukraine and its leader.

It is important that law enforcement agencies investigate possible corrupt ties of Molnlycke Health Care. It is necessary to establish whether the Swedish company is actually financing the union or doctors to maintain its dominance in the market, and whether this violates antitrust laws.

At its meeting on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health considered the situation with the provision of bullous epidermolysis patients with bandages. When discussing the problem, representatives of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine pointed out that there is currently no competition in the market, which indicates a monopoly of the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care and systemic corruption. The interviewed members of the parliamentary committee told UNNthat MPs plan to investigate the situation and find out how one manufacturer gained a monopoly on the Ukrainian market.

UNN launched an investigationto find out how the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care, which specializes in the production of dressings, managed to create a monopoly in the Ukrainian market. After all, the manufacturer has secured absolute dominance in public tenders for the purchase of wound care products for patients with epidermolysis bullosa. For example, they are trying to prevent a Ukrainian manufacturer from entering the market that offers the same super-thin bandages, but at four times the price. A previous analysis revealed a possible conflict of interest in tender procurement through the public association headed by Tetiana Kulesha. In particular, there are reasonable suspicions that Molnlycke Health Care uses Kulesha to lobby for its own bandages.

For reference: Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic disorder that makes the skin extremely fragile. Such patients are also called butterfly people. Even a slight mechanical impact can cause blisters, open wounds and scars on their skin. This disorder affects not only the skin but also the nails, hair, and mucous membranes. Treatment includes special wound care, the use of protective dressings, drug therapy, and surgery in severe cases. Due to the significant impact on patients' quality of life, ensuring access to the necessary care is critical.