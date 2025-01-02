ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136560 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111524 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134651 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63421 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103732 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105937 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175731 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134651 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135372 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135847 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152921 views
Actual
Molnlycke Health Care and “Orphan Diseases of Ukraine”: a monopoly supported by public unions

Molnlycke Health Care and “Orphan Diseases of Ukraine”: a monopoly supported by public unions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 199475 views

The Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care is suspected of financing the Orphan Diseases of Ukraine NGO to maintain its monopoly. The head of the association, Tetiana Kulesha, may be lobbying for the interests of the medical bandage manufacturer.

The Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care, which holds a monopoly position in the Ukrainian market of medical dressings for patients with a rare disease, epidermolysis bullosa, may be involved in financing the public union Orphan Diseases of Ukraine, headed by Tetiana Kulesha. This is indicated by the data obtained by the editorial board of UNN.

According to UNN, Molnlycke Health Care actively supports the activities of this union, using it as a tool to lobby for its own interests. Tetyana Kulesha, who heads the union, has actually become the company's mouthpiece, helping to maintain Molnlycke's monopoly on the medical dressings market in Ukraine.

In her public speeches, Kulesha constantly emphasizes that there is no alternative to Swedish bandages and defends Molnlycke products, despite the availability of high-quality and cheaper analogues that are successfully used in other countries. Thus, instead of protecting the interests of patients, the Orphan Diseases of Ukraine NGO actually works to promote one commercial manufacturer. Ukrainian butterfly people were forced to wear the Swedish manufacturer's bandages because the company is listed in medical protocols despite the existing rules, which may indicate a corruption trail in this story.

Tatiana Kulesha's activities raise serious questions. She actively participates in meetings of parliamentary committees and other government agencies, defending the interests of Molnlycke Health Care. This creates a vicious circle where patients remain dependent on one provider and the state spends much more money than it could with competitive procurement.

Experts interviewed by UNN note that the situation around Molnlycke Health Care has clear signs of a conflict of interest and corruption. At the same time, attempts by other manufacturers to offer alternative dressings for public tenders are being blocked due to the influence of Orphan Diseases of Ukraine and its leader.

It is important that law enforcement agencies investigate possible corrupt ties of Molnlycke Health Care. It is necessary to establish whether the Swedish company is actually financing the union or doctors to maintain its dominance in the market, and whether this violates antitrust laws.

Recall

At its meeting on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health considered the situation with the provision of bullous epidermolysis patients with bandages. When discussing the problem, representatives of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine pointed out that there is currently no competition in the market, which indicates a monopoly of the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care and systemic corruption. The interviewed members of the parliamentary committee told UNNthat MPs plan to investigate the situation and find out how one manufacturer gained a monopoly on the Ukrainian market.

Add

UNN launched an investigationto find out how the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care, which specializes in the production of dressings, managed to create a monopoly in the Ukrainian market. After all, the manufacturer has secured absolute dominance in public tenders for the purchase of wound care products for patients with epidermolysis bullosa. For example, they are trying to prevent a Ukrainian manufacturer from entering the market that offers the same super-thin bandages, but at four times the price. A previous analysis revealed a possible conflict of interest in tender procurement through the public association headed by Tetiana Kulesha. In particular, there are reasonable suspicions that Molnlycke Health Care uses Kulesha to lobby for its own bandages.

For reference: Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic disorder that makes the skin extremely fragile. Such patients are also called butterfly people. Even a slight mechanical impact can cause blisters, open wounds and scars on their skin. This disorder affects not only the skin but also the nails, hair, and mucous membranes. Treatment includes special wound care, the use of protective dressings, drug therapy, and surgery in severe cases. Due to the significant impact on patients' quality of life, ensuring access to the necessary care is critical.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthPublications
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising