Registration for military service for boys from 14 years old: the Rada denies the development of the draft law
Kyiv • UNN
The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security refuted the information about the development of a draft law regarding registration for military service from 14 years old. MP Savrasov stated that his "interview" about such a draft law is a fake.
Information about the development of a bill regarding military registration from the age of 14 is false. The committee of the Verkhovna Rada on national security, defense, and intelligence is not working on such a bill, reports UNN.
Details
As stated by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security, defense, and intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko, the committee is not working on the development of a bill regarding registration at the age of 14.
Moreover, even from a legal point of view, this seems like a fake. Friends, the enemy will now try to destabilize us from within. So always check the information. But perhaps this is a proposal from a single deputy... It will remain just a proposal
The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, member of the national security committee Davyd Arakhamia also confirmed that "the factions know nothing about the initiative of the people's deputy from the "European Solidarity" Savrasov regarding the military registration of children from the age of 14".
If the "European Solidarity" faction is indeed working on such a bill, I can assure you that it will never be supported by us and we will not vote for it under any circumstances
Context
One of the Ukrainian media outlets published a material, in which MP Maksym Savrasov spoke about a new bill "On amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On mobilization training and mobilization", "On the protection of personal data".
According to the publication, in Savrasov's opinion, it is necessary to form a real reserve for the Armed Forces, which will undergo not only physical training but also psychological: everyone must understand that they will have to fight, and it is better to be prepared for it.
We plan to change the process of collecting data about young Ukrainian boys so that they can be registered for military service from the age of 14. For this, we want to propose to our colleagues to amend the current legislation to involve educational institutions, general secondary schools, technical schools, and colleges in this process. We also plan to reintroduce form No. 026/o ("Child's medical card") so that all data about the health status of young men is kept in the educational institution
According to him, it specifically concerns granting rights to territorial recruitment centers to organize special departments within their structure to work with class teachers, who will be able to work with TCC bypassing all other stages. Teachers will be able to provide data about students who demonstrate certain results in physical training for special registration.
After the publication, Savrasov himself stated on his Facebook page that the site published a fake interview of him.
Many media outlets and Telegram channels reprinted the news. Such a conversation did not take place. Use reliable sources of information
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration of conscripts, according to which, in particular, 17-year-old boys will have to register for military service through "Reserve+" or TCC.