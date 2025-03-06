Russia struck a hotel with ballistic missile, where volunteers from Ukraine, US, and Britain were staying: Zelensky showed footage from Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, 4 people were killed and over 30 were injured. Foreign volunteers, who had just checked in, managed to escape by descending from their rooms.
In Kryvyi Rih, Russia struck a hotel with ballistic missiles, where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Great Britain were staying, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported, showing a video of the aftermath, writes UNN.
A rescue operation lasted all night in Kryvyi Rih at the site of the Russian missile strike. Ballistic missiles hit a regular hotel. Just before the strike, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations - citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain - checked into the hotel. They survived because they managed to get down from their rooms.
According to him, unfortunately, four people were killed in this strike. "My condolences to the relatives and loved ones," - wrote the President.
Number of casualties from the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 406.03.25, 08:59 • 20335 views
In total, more than 30 people were injured, and everyone received the necessary assistance, Zelensky indicated. "Many civilian objects around the hotel were damaged by the strike. Rescuers are still working at the site - all services," - he noted.
"And I thank everyone who is on duty, at work, in service, who is saving lives during these nights and days. Thank you to the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, medical workers, especially the emergency services, and everyone whose work depends on people's lives. And there can be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and the terror against life," - emphasized the Head of State.