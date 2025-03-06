Number of casualties from the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 4
Kyiv • UNN
A 43-year-old man has died in the hospital after being injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The total number of victims of the attack has reached four.
A 43-year-old man, injured as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih, died in the hospital. The number of victims of the enemy attack has reached four, reported on Thursday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, on Telegram, writes UNN.
A man injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in the hospital. He was 43 years old. My condolences to his family and friends. The number of victims has risen to four people.
Supplement
According to the prosecutor's office, in the evening of March 5, Russian military forces carried out a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. It was previously known that as a result of the shelling, two men and one woman were killed. 31 people were injured. Among the victims is a 13-year-old girl.