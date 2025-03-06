Trump sets new conditions for signing the mineral agreement with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The USA is ready to sign a mining agreement with Ukraine on the condition of a quick ceasefire with Russia. A meeting regarding the agreement may take place soon in Saudi Arabia.
US President Donald Trump wants to link the proposed US-Ukrainian minerals extraction agreement to a demand for Kyiv to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. According to sources, the agreement could move forward in the coming days.
This is reported by Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.
Washington has made it clear that Trump is ready to finalize the natural resources agreement on the condition that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to a real path towards a ceasefire and negotiations with Moscow.
These additional conditions are the main reason why the economic cooperation agreement has not yet been signed, despite public statements from both Trump and Zelensky indicating that they are ready to sign it, Bloomberg sources report.
In the coming days, Ukrainian and American officials may meet in Saudi Arabia, where Zelensky is scheduled to travel next week. Other officials warn that the US position can always change, as Trump is known for changing his mind. Several officials in the Trump administration have stated in recent days that the agreement on critical minerals is an important component and step towards the US President's plan for peace in Ukraine.
Reminder
Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on the creation of an investment development fund. The document provides for cooperation in the field of minerals and the establishment of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.
Trump stated that he does not consider the proposed investment agreement for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals to be dead, which is a departure from what the administration stated over the weekend.